Gujarat CET Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Direct Link And How To Calculate Possible Score

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key: The Gujarat State Board of Examination has officially released the Final Answer Key for the Common Entrance Test (CET) - 2026. The board has released the answer keys in both English and Gujarati media for all series - A, B, C, D and E.

Candidates can calculate their possible score by using the answer keys and the marking scheme.

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the Gujarat CET Final Answer Key in both English and Hindi.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the GUJCET at https://sebexam.org/

Step 2: Click on the “Final Answer Key of English Medium Question Papers of A,B,C,D,E Series of Common Entrance Test (CET)-2026 Examination” from the notice board section.

Step 3: The Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the Answer Key and calculate the potential scores.

Direct Link To Check

Direct Link To Check Gujarati Medium Paper

Direct Link To Check English Medium Paper

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key: Marking Scheme

Total Marks: 120

Total Questions: 120

Correct Response: +1 Mark

Incorrect Response: -0.25 Marks

Unanswered Questions: 0 Marks

Maximum Possible Score: 120

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key: How To Calculate Score?

Candidates can use the GUJCET Answer Key 2025 to determine their GUJCET exam score. Additionally, candidates will be required to use the marking scheme to calculate the probable scores.

Candidates must add one mark for each right answer after comparing their answers to the answer key. Additionally, each incorrect response results in a deduction of 0.25 marks for candidates.

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key: What’s Next?

After the declaration of the answer keys, the Gujarat CET results will be declared tentatively in April 2026. Candidates will be able to check the results from the official website gujcet.gseb.org by adding their 6th digit number.