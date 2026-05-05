Gujarat CAS 2026 UG Registration Starts May 7 At gcas.gujgov.edu.in; Know Dates, Steps And Timeline

Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: The Gujarat Common Admission Services (GCAS) will commence the undergraduate (UG) registrations for the 2026-27 academic session, which will open on May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM. Candidates can register through the quick registration portal at . The GCAS centralised admission portal will be open for 21 days, and undergraduate registration will close on May 28, according to the official notification.
The GCAS is a centralized admission system that coordinates the admissions process across all participating institutes.
More than 3 lakh students who passed the GSEB 12th exams in 2026 can now apply for undergraduate programs through the GCAS admissions portal.
Similarly, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2026 results, allowing qualified candidates to apply for UG admissions at various state and private universities.
The GCAS centralised admission portal will be open for 21 days, with undergraduate registration closing on May 28, according to the official notification. Unreserved and SEBC category candidates should pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300 on the GSEB portal, while SC, ST, and EWS candidates should pay Rs 150.
Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Important Dates.
Registration Window: May 7 to May 28, 2026
Technical Process & Admission Offer (Round 1): May 29, 2026 onwards
Admission Confirmation (Round 1): June 2, 2026
Technical Process & Admission Offer (Round 2): June 8, 2026
Admission Confirmation (Round 2): June 9, 2026
Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Steps to Apply for GCAS 2026
Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat CAS website
Step 2: Click on the CAS 2026 registration link
Step 3: Enter all the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Save the details and click on submit
Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Application Fees
Unreserved and SEBC category - Rs 300
Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - Rs 150.