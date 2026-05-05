Gujarat CAS 2026 UG Registration Starts May 7 At gcas.gujgov.edu.in; Know Dates, Steps And Timeline

Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: The Gujarat Common Admission Services (GCAS) will commence the undergraduate (UG) registrations for the 2026-27 academic session, which will open on May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM. Candidates can register through the quick registration portal at gcas.gujgov.edu.in . The GCAS centralised admission portal will be open for 21 days, and undergraduate registration will close on May 28, according to the official notification.

The GCAS is a centralized admission system that coordinates the admissions process across all participating institutes.

More than 3 lakh students who passed the GSEB 12th exams in 2026 can now apply for undergraduate programs through the GCAS admissions portal.

Similarly, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2026 results, allowing qualified candidates to apply for UG admissions at various state and private universities.

The GCAS centralised admission portal will be open for 21 days, with undergraduate registration closing on May 28, according to the official notification. Unreserved and SEBC category candidates should pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 300 on the GSEB portal, while SC, ST, and EWS candidates should pay Rs 150.

Direct Link For Notification Can Be Checked Here

Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Important Dates.

Registration Window: May 7 to May 28, 2026

Technical Process & Admission Offer (Round 1): May 29, 2026 onwards

Admission Confirmation (Round 1): June 2, 2026

Technical Process & Admission Offer (Round 2): June 8, 2026

Admission Confirmation (Round 2): June 9, 2026

Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Steps to Apply for GCAS 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat CAS website

Step 2: Click on the CAS 2026 registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Save the details and click on submit

Gujarat CAS Registration 2026: Application Fees

Unreserved and SEBC category - Rs 300

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - Rs 150.