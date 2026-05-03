Gujarat Board To Release Class 12 Results Tomorrow At 10 AM; Know How To Check Via WhatsApp & SMS

GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially confirmed the date and time for the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026. The results for all streams will be declared on May 4, 2026 (Monday) at 10 AM.

Students will need to enter their seat number to view and download their results. In addition to the website, results will be available through SMS, WhatsApp services, and platforms such as DigiLocker.

The Gujarat Board conducted the Class 12 HSC examinations between February 26 and March 16, 2026. This year, approximately 5.01 lakh students appeared for the general stream, while over 1 lakh candidates took the science stream examinations.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Key Highlights

Result Date: May 4, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM onwards

Mode: Online

Official Website: gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Click on the "GSEB HSC Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter the six-digit seat number.

Submit the details.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their seat numbers handy and to rely solely on official platforms for accurate result updates.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: How To Access Results Via WhatsApp:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has introduced a WhatsApp service to help students access results quickly during peak traffic.

Send your seat number to +91 63573 00971

You will receive your result directly as a reply message

GSEB HSC Result 2026: SMS Service for Results

Students can also check results via SMS by sending the required format to the designated number:

HSC Science: Type GJ12S [SeatNumber] and send to 58888111

HSC General: Type GJ12G [SeatNumber] and send to 58888111