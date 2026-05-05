Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 8 AM; Here’s How To Access Results Via Website And Whatsapp

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to announce the GSEB 10th Result 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM. Students who appeared for the SSC (Class 10) and Sanskrit Prathama examinations held in February–March 2026 will be able to check their results online.

The board will activate the result link on its official website — gseb.org — where candidates can access their provisional marksheets using their Seat Number.

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Where to Check GSEB 10th Result 2026

Students can check their results through the following official platforms:

gseb.org

result.gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Here’s How To Get the Result via WhatsApp

To avoid website delays, students can also access their results through the official WhatsApp service.

Send your Seat Number to 6357300971

Receive subject-wise marks instantly in chat

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download GSEB SSC Result 2026 Scorecard

Follow these steps to check and download your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: Click on “SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your Seat Number

Step 4: Click on "Submit."

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF and take a printout for reference

Students must enter their exact Seat Number from the admit card to access their results across all platforms, including the website, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker. The online marksheet is provisional. Students will receive original marksheets from their respective schools later.

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage

Here are the Gujarat Board Class 10 (SSC) pass percentages from previous years

2025: 83.08%

2024: 82.56%

2023: 64.62%

2022: 65.18%