Guahati HC directs state govt to implement 25 per cent seats for weaker section under RTE act 2009

Assam Government to implement its policy framed under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court recently directed the Assam Government to implement its policy framed under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 with regard to the admission benefits to the children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in the unaided and non-minority institutions.

The Live Law reported, the division bench of Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua and Justice Robin Phukan observed, there is a requirement to implement the policy provided in the office memorandum dated 02.09.2021.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by one Debargha Roy which sought the directions for implementation of the requirement of the Act, which states that a school shall admit in class I, to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of that class, children belonging to weaker section and disadvantaged group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.

After hearing the PIL, the court directed the State Education Department and the schools to announce admission through websites, regional newspapers and reliable media by March 17, 2023 for the academic year 2023-24.

The high court also directed the Elementary Education Department to officially announce the admission and the issuance of admission form through websites, regional newspapers and reliable media on or before March 14, 2023 and to ensure that the respective unaided, non-minority schools are made to issue the said notice by March 15, 2023.