GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Registration Underway For 43 Posts At ojas.gujarat.gov.in; Salary Up To Rs 1.26 Lakh

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Applications for the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026 are currently being accepted on the official website. Laghu Bhustarshashtri (Junior Geologist) positions have 43 openings. The official portal began accepting applications on March 6, 2026, and the deadline for online applications is March 20, 2026.

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application start date: March 6, 2026

Last date to apply: March 20, 2026

Last Date for fee payment: March 23, 2026

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total: 43

Junior Geologist, Class – 3: 41

Junior Geologist, Class – 3 SRD: 2

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology, or a Bachelor’s degree in Geotechnical Engineering.

Computer Knowledge: Applicants should have basic knowledge of computers.

Language Proficiency: Candidates must possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati, Hindi, or both languages.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Application fees

General Category: Rs 500

SC / ST/ Women Category: Rs 400

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ojas.gujarat.gov.in, the official OJAS website.

Step 2: Click "Online Application"; choose "Apply"; and then select GSSSB.

Step 3: Locate "Advertisement No. 380/202526 – Laghu Bhustarshashtri, Class-3" and click it.

Step 4: Select "Apply Now" and enter your personal information (items with an asterisk (*) are required).

Step 5: Accurately enter your educational information in accordance with your actual credentials.

Step 6: Click Save to create your Application Number after accepting the Assurance/Declaration requirements.

Step 7: Upload your signature (2.5 cm x 7.5 cm, JPG, max 15KB) and passport-size photo (5 cm x 3.6 cm, JPG, max 15KB). The photo cannot be more than a year old from the application deadline.

Step 8: Click "Confirm Application" to validate your application. Note: After confirmation, no modifications can be made.

Step 9: You will receive a Confirmation Number; keep it for further use.

Step 10: Download the fee receipt and pay the examination fee online by March 23, 2026, at 23:59.

Step 11: From the "Print Application" area, print and store a copy of the online application form.

Direct link to apply

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Written exam (CBRT / OMR)

Document Verification

GSSSB Junior Geologist Recruitment 2026: Salary

First 5 years (Fixed pay): Rs 49,000 per month

After 5 years: 39,900 to Rs 1,26,600 (Pay Level – 7)