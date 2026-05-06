GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared: Gujarat Board Issues Supplementary Exam & Mark Verification Guidelines

GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the Class 10 SSC Result 2026, and along with the result, the board has also issued detailed instructions for students who want to appear for the supplementary examination or seek verification of marks and personal details.

The fresh circular, issued from the board’s office in Gandhinagar, applies to all registered secondary schools across the state.

Supplementary exam open for Passed, Failed and Absent candidates

The board has said that students who were absent in the main February-March 2026 examination, as well as those who have passed or failed but wish to improve their performance, can appear for the SSC Supplementary (Best of Two) Examination 2026.

Applications for the supplementary exam will have to be submitted online through schools only on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

The board has made it clear that offline submission of forms will not be accepted.

Supplementary Exam Fee Structure

The board has prescribed the following examination fees:

One subject: ₹155

Two subjects: ₹225

Three subjects: ₹285

More than three subjects: ₹415

The Gujarat government has exempted female students and differently abled students from paying the supplementary examination fee. Even so, the board has clarified that online registration remains compulsory for these candidates as well. Schools must maintain a zero-fee receipt as proof of registration.

Special chance to improve results

Students who have already passed but want to improve their score can also use the supplementary examination as a correction opportunity under the Best of Two scheme.

The board has also reminded schools that if students have room for improvement in school-level subjects involving theory and practical components, those supplementary tests must be conducted by the school itself before June 12, 2026, and the marks must be sent to the board before the completion of the board-conducted supplementary exam.

One Supplementary centre in each district

For the supplementary examination, the board has decided to keep one examination centre in each district.

The detailed exam schedule, admit card, and subject-wise timing will be published separately on the board website. Students will find the final exam date, time and subject details on their admit cards.

Mark Verification and Record Correction

Alongside supplementary exam details, the board has also issued instructions for students who want office verification of marks or correction of personal details.

Candidates who were marked absent in a subject or have discrepancies in their records can apply for office verification at the board’s ABC Branch, Secondary Section, Gandhinagar, within 10 days from the online declaration of the result.

The application must be routed through the school principal. The board has clearly said that applications sent directly by students, submitted without the principal’s signature, or received after the deadline will not be considered.

Corrections in Name, Date of Birth and Spelling

Students can also apply for correction of:

Name

Surname

Spelling mistakes

Date of birth

Applications for these corrections must be sent personally or by registered post to the board office along with supporting documents such as:

School leaving certificate

General Register copy

Original marksheet

The board has said that for main examination candidates, corrections in name, surname and date of birth will be made free of cost for three months from the date of result declaration.

Board Reminds Schools About Passing Rules

In the circular, the board has once again reminded schools about the passing criteria.

A regular student appearing in the main examination must score:

At least 7 out of 20 in internal assessment, and

At least 26 out of 80 in the board examination

The board noted that in previous years, some candidates who scored more than 33 overall but less than 26 in the written examination were mistakenly treated as pass candidates. Schools have been asked to avoid repeating such errors.