GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 83.86%

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has officially declared the GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores online as well as through WhatsApp using their seat number.
The results have been made available on official platforms, including gseb.org, along with result portals and service websites. Students can also receive their subject-wise marks instantly by sending their seat number to the official WhatsApp number 6357300971.
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Data
With the 2026 results now declared, the overall pass percentage continues to reflect the board’s improving academic performance trend over the past few years.
2026: 83.86%
Overall Statistics
Total centres: 1006
Total registered students: 7,56,392
Total appeared students: 6,34,327
Overall pass percentage: 83.86%
Result Highlights (2026)
Total passed students: 6,34,327
GSOS candidates: 23,353
GSOS passed: 6,590
GSOS pass percentage: 28.22%
Grade-wise Performance (2026)
A1: 35,508
A2: 90,863
B1: 1,22,184
B2: 1,48,215
C1: 1,46,647
C2: 83,621
D: 7,278
E1: 11
Gender-wise Performance (2026)
Male pass percentage: 80.12%
Female pass percentage: 88.28%
GSOS Male pass %: 23.23%
GSOS Female pass %: 38.36%
School Performance (2026)
100% result schools: 1,697
Below 30% result schools: 164
0% result schools: 39
Differently Abled Students (2026)
Registered: 4,738
Appeared: 1,958
Qualified (20%+ category): 710
CCTV exam centres: 5
Area-wise Performance (2026)
Urban pass percentage: 82.67%
Rural pass percentage: 77.20%
Subject-wise Results
Gujarati FL: Registered 647,136 | Appeared 633,872 | Passed 584,551 | 92.22%
Hindi FL: Registered 16,242 | Appeared 15,914 | Passed 14,840 | 93.25%
English FL: Registered 101,572 | Appeared 101,270 | Passed 99,352 | 98.11%
Social Science: Registered 769,993 | Appeared 755,470 | Passed 711,241 | 94.15%
Science: Registered 769,993 | Appeared 755,995 | Passed 661,350 | 87.48%
Standard Maths: Registered 51,564 | Appeared 51,506 | Passed 51,316 | 99.63%
Gujarati SL: Registered 122,855 | Appeared 122,119 | Passed 116,154 | 95.12%
Hindi SL: Registered 315,901 | Appeared 308,207 | Passed 285,512 | 92.64%
English SL: Registered 668,161 | Appeared 654,012 | Passed 609,530 | 93.20%
Sanskrit SL: Registered 35,387 | Appeared 34,897 | Passed 33,538 | 96.07%
Basic Maths: Registered 717,860 | Appeared 703,643 | Passed 597,139 | 84.86%
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage
2025: 83.08%
2024: 82.56%
2023: 64.62%
2022: 65.18%
Following a noticeable dip in 2022 and 2023, the last two years have seen a strong recovery. The 2025 result remained above 80%, and the 2026 figures are expected to reflect the academic consistency seen in recent cycles.
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How To Check GSEB SSC Result 2026
Students can access their marksheets through the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on “SSC Result 2026."
Step 3: Enter the seat number as mentioned on the admit card
Step 4: Submit the details to view the results.
Step 5: Download and print the provisional marksheet.
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: WhatsApp Result Facility
To avoid heavy website traffic, the board has also provided WhatsApp access:
Send Seat Number to 6357300971
Receive subject-wise marks directly in chat
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Important Note
The online marksheet is only meant to be used temporarily. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools.