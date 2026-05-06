GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 83.86%

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has officially declared the GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores online as well as through WhatsApp using their seat number.

The results have been made available on official platforms, including gseb.org, along with result portals and service websites. Students can also receive their subject-wise marks instantly by sending their seat number to the official WhatsApp number 6357300971.

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Data

With the 2026 results now declared, the overall pass percentage continues to reflect the board’s improving academic performance trend over the past few years.

2026: 83.86%

Overall Statistics

Total centres: 1006

Total registered students: 7,56,392

Total appeared students: 6,34,327

Overall pass percentage: 83.86%

Result Highlights (2026)

Total passed students: 6,34,327

GSOS candidates: 23,353

GSOS passed: 6,590

GSOS pass percentage: 28.22%

Grade-wise Performance (2026)

A1: 35,508

A2: 90,863

B1: 1,22,184

B2: 1,48,215

C1: 1,46,647

C2: 83,621

D: 7,278

E1: 11

Gender-wise Performance (2026)

Male pass percentage: 80.12%

Female pass percentage: 88.28%

GSOS Male pass %: 23.23%

GSOS Female pass %: 38.36%

School Performance (2026)

100% result schools: 1,697

Below 30% result schools: 164

0% result schools: 39

Differently Abled Students (2026)

Registered: 4,738

Appeared: 1,958

Qualified (20%+ category): 710

CCTV exam centres: 5

Area-wise Performance (2026)

Urban pass percentage: 82.67%

Rural pass percentage: 77.20%

Subject-wise Results

Gujarati FL: Registered 647,136 | Appeared 633,872 | Passed 584,551 | 92.22%

Hindi FL: Registered 16,242 | Appeared 15,914 | Passed 14,840 | 93.25%

English FL: Registered 101,572 | Appeared 101,270 | Passed 99,352 | 98.11%

Social Science: Registered 769,993 | Appeared 755,470 | Passed 711,241 | 94.15%

Science: Registered 769,993 | Appeared 755,995 | Passed 661,350 | 87.48%

Standard Maths: Registered 51,564 | Appeared 51,506 | Passed 51,316 | 99.63%

Gujarati SL: Registered 122,855 | Appeared 122,119 | Passed 116,154 | 95.12%

Hindi SL: Registered 315,901 | Appeared 308,207 | Passed 285,512 | 92.64%

English SL: Registered 668,161 | Appeared 654,012 | Passed 609,530 | 93.20%

Sanskrit SL: Registered 35,387 | Appeared 34,897 | Passed 33,538 | 96.07%

Basic Maths: Registered 717,860 | Appeared 703,643 | Passed 597,139 | 84.86%

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage

2025: 83.08%

2024: 82.56%

2023: 64.62%

2022: 65.18%

Following a noticeable dip in 2022 and 2023, the last two years have seen a strong recovery. The 2025 result remained above 80%, and the 2026 figures are expected to reflect the academic consistency seen in recent cycles.

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: How To Check GSEB SSC Result 2026

Students can access their marksheets through the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on “SSC Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the seat number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Submit the details to view the results.

Step 5: Download and print the provisional marksheet.

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: WhatsApp Result Facility

To avoid heavy website traffic, the board has also provided WhatsApp access:

Send Seat Number to 6357300971

Receive subject-wise marks directly in chat

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Important Note

The online marksheet is only meant to be used temporarily. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools.