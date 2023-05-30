GSEB Class 12 Result 2023 : Gujarat Board HSC arts, commerce results expected tomorrow at gseb.org

GSEB 12th Result 2023 | ANI (representational)

GSEB Class 12 results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GSEB Class 12 arts and commerce results tomorrow, on May 31, at 8 a.m., according to an official notice issued by the board. GSHSEB held the Class 12 HSC board exams from March 14 to 25, 2023.

The link to the Class 12 HSC arts and commerce results will be available on the Gujarat board's official website tomorrow at the official GSEB websites - gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board has already issued the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on May 2.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has established a minimum mark requirement for pupils to pass the exams. To pass the Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce exam 2023, students must get a minimum of 33% in each subject, according to the criteria stated.

Last year, out of the 3,35,145 students who took the GSEB 12th arts and commerce exam, 2,91,287 passed, for a total pass percentage of 86.91%.