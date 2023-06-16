'Grew Up Scared Of..,' Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Gets Real About School Education In New Podcast

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. | Twitter

School plays a crucial role of foundation but for some it's not the same. And Nikhil is one of them. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, a stock trading company said he hated going to school as it made him a conformist. He also revealed that the school taught him only to be scared.

“I went to a terrible school. I hated my school, hated my teachers, grew up being scared of things I should not have been scared of. I was probably scared of my class teacher, this teacher, that teacher…stopped going to school beyond the 10th… I didn’t go to school, I started working and stuff like that,'' said Kamath on his experience at school in the podcast, 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath.' The podcast, which was titled ‘EdTech What’s Broken, What’s Next?’, featured guests such as Ronnie Screwvala Chairperson and co-founder of UpGrad, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO at Unacademy, and Jay Kotak, co-head at Kotak811.

In addition, Munjal agreed with Kamath. He said that, schooling has become subjective to everyone and it is also changing its definition. He put an argument about what are students from class 11 and 12 are approaching to. A lot of them would say ‘YouTuber’. He added that YouTube has become a parallel school and it works because with school one can get instant gratification, which is non-linear.

Nikhil's History With Schooling:

YouTube has been a bog support system for this co-founder. He mentioned that, “I didn’t crack any examinations. I went to a college which had too much fees, where the best job you could get was in one of these IT services companies for Rs 3.5 lakh…and there was no way I wanted to do that job…not saying that’s a bad job, but that’s not for me,” he said, adding that various platforms offer a learning experience to a lot of people who do not make it to the ivy league colleges.

