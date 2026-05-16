'Grand Cake Cutting For 55%?': Parents Of Gen Alpha Are Turning Exam Results Into Celebrations; Internet Divided | Video

For years, report cards in many Indian homes came with fear, lectures and comparisons. But a new wave of parents seems to be changing that narrative and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

🚨A Mumbai family celebrates son's 55% class 10th exam results with marksheet-themed cake🙏 pic.twitter.com/J0dHUBg3y3 — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) May 15, 2026

A heartwarming video from Mumbai showing a family celebrating their son’s 55 per cent exam score has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations around parenting, emotional support and the pressure students face during results season.

Instead of disappointment, the family chose balloons, cheers and a customised cake designed like a marksheet. For many online users, the clip felt less about marks and more about acceptance.

A Marksheet cake and a loud round of applause

The video, shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based user Rukhsar Patel, shows family members preparing a surprise celebration after the student’s results were declared.

The centrepiece of the celebration was a cake shaped exactly like a school marksheet. It included subject-wise scores: 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in Maths and 44 in Social Sciences. The final score on the cake read 276 out of 500, translating to 55.20 per cent.

As the student walks into the room, visibly confused, family members begin clapping and cheering for him. He then cuts the cake while relatives celebrate around him.

What struck viewers online was not the score, but the family’s reaction to it.

Is this celebration or indirect insult! 💀 — Ritwik Tripathi (@Chotu7401) May 16, 2026

Internet divided, emotional & relatable

The video quickly flooded comment sections with emotional reactions, jokes and deeply relatable memories from people recalling their own experiences with exam pressure.

Beautiful mindset ❤️

In a country obsessed with marks, this family chose happiness over comparison. Moments like these build self-belief in kids—and that matters more than any report card. ✨ — Pooja (@Pooja898989898) May 16, 2026

One user wrote, “A lot may mock this. But this is the encouragement and acceptance a child needs from their parents.”

Another commented, “If it were me, I wouldn’t even get 55% of that reaction from my parents.”

Some users reacted with humour rooted in painful memories.

If it were me, I wouldn’t even get 55% of that reaction from my parents🤣 — Pointless POV (@Pointless__POV) May 16, 2026

“Bro, my dad used to beat me for getting 85%,” one comment read.

Bhai, mere papa mujhe 85% aane pe marthe the😭 — Ravi Shankar (@ravx003) May 15, 2026

Another user joked, “72 percent pe ghar wale murder karne ki soch rahe the, teen mahine nani ke ghar underground tha.”

Apne time ye scheme kaha thi pic.twitter.com/HbbBaT0MVf — Siddharth Singh (@allroundwithsid) May 16, 2026

One particularly viral comment said, “Hamare yaha iss level pe dande se celebrate kiya jata hai.”

Hamare time me to gaan todd dete the pic.twitter.com/33Cp2EC7VC — बुलेट bhaiya (@bullet_bhaiya_) May 15, 2026

Not everyone agreed with the gesture. A few social media users questioned whether such celebrations could unintentionally embarrass students online.

what kind of humiliation ritual is this😭 — old man logan (@HAZE_208) May 16, 2026

“Is this celebration or indirect insult?” one user asked.

Another commented, “What kind of humiliation ritual is this?”

Still, the majority of reactions praised the family for choosing support over shame.

Gen Z parents are parenting differently

The viral clip is not an isolated case. As board exam results continue to flood social media timelines, several families are finding their own ways to celebrate their children, not just for topping exams, but for surviving the pressure that comes with them.

In another widely shared video, a young girl celebrated her board exam results with her entire family dancing beside her. The clip showed her father proudly stepping in front of the camera first, followed by her grandfather and younger siblings, each revealing placards with her subject marks.

The family displayed scores like 92 in Accounts, 93 in Economics, 91 in Maths and an impressive 99 in Pali. The video ended with relatives feeding her ladoos as everyone smiled and danced together.

Unlike older result-day stories often centred around ranks and comparisons, these videos are creating a different conversation online, one about emotional safety, encouragement and celebrating effort.

More than just marks

The growing popularity of such videos reflects a noticeable shift in how many younger parents are approaching academics. Instead of treating marks as the only measure of success, many seem more focused on protecting their children’s confidence and mental well-being.