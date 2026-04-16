GPAT 2026 Scorecard Released at natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Access Your Scorecard

GPAT Scorecard 2026: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the GPAT 2026 scorecard along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can now download both documents from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2026 exam is conducted for admission to Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programs across India. To access the scorecard and answer key, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to NBEMS via call 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal

Direct Link To Download Scorecard and Answer Key

GPAT Scorecard Valid For 3 Years

The GPAT scorecard is available in PDF format and will remain valid for three years. It includes important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status. The scorecard download is only available for 6 months from the date of release.

Meanwhile, the final answer key contains correct responses to all questions along with their question IDs. This allows candidates to cross-check their answers and estimate their scores.

The GPAT 2026 examination was conducted on March 7, while the results were declared on April 7. This year, a total of 53,617 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 5,362 candidates qualified.

Based on the GPAT 2026 results, approximately 39,890 seats across more than 800 institutes will be available for admission to MPharm courses.

GPAT Scorecard 2026: How to Download GPAT 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecard and final answer key:

Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Click on the “View All” option under the notice section

Select the “GPAT Scorecard 2026” link

Enter your user ID and password

The scorecard and answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard for use during the admission process.

GPAT Scorecard 2026: How to Download GPAT 2026 Final Answer Key?

Check the steps to know how to download the final GPAT 2026 answer key:

Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Click on the “View All” option under the notice section

Select the “GPAT Final Answer Key 2026” link

Add login credentials such as user ID and password

Click on the answer key login

Download the final answer key

Direct Link To Check The Notification Here