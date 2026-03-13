GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out At natboard.edu.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Before Final Key Release

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The preliminary GPAT 2026 answer key is available on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) official website. The response sheet and answer key are available for candidates who took the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. You may obtain the GPAT answer key 2026 from natboard.edu.in. To obtain the GPAT exam 2026 answer key, students must provide their application number and password. The board will publish the final answer key by April 7, 2026, based on the tentative answer key and objections.

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important dates

Release of GPAT 2026 Final Answer Key: By April 7, 2026

GPAT 2026 Result and Cut-off: Expected to be released by April 7, 2026

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can download the answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click the link to the GPAT 2026 answer key.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Get the response sheet and answer key in PDF format.

Step 5: For later use, save the draft response sheet and answer key.

Direct link to check the answer key

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Objection window

After the preliminary answer key is released, NBEMS will also offer an objection facility. Candidates can contest the answer key online if they discover inconsistencies in the responses. The board will make the final GPAT 2026 exam answer key available after taking the difficulties into account. The board will release the results and data of eligible students in addition to the answer key.

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Fees to raise the objection

Objection Fee: ₹200 per question

Mode of Payment: Online only

Accepted Payment Methods: Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking

Offline Payment: Not accepted by the board

GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to challenge provisional answer key

Students can contest the GPAT 2026 tentative answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the "GPAT" exam.

Step 3: After selecting the candidate portal, input your application number and password.

Step 4: Go to the section under "Apply for GPAT Answer Key Challenge."

Step 5: To challenge a particular question ID, select it.

Step 6: Upload the supporting files.

Step 7: Submit after making the online payment.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.