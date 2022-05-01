GPAT 2022 answer key released, know how to raise objections

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 tentative answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in, you can get the provisional answer keys as well as the question paper with recorded responses.

Here is how to check provisional answer key:

1) Go to ntagpat.nic.in

2) Select 'download answer keys' from the drop-down menu.

3) Enter your registration number as well as your roll number.

4) On the screen, answer keys will appear.

5) Save the file on your computer and print it out for future reference.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge it by paying a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 per question. Candidates have until May 2 to file their objections.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:52 AM IST