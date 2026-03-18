 'Govt Taking Action Against Coaching Centres For Misleading Ads': Pralhad Joshi
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HomeEducation'Govt Taking Action Against Coaching Centres For Misleading Ads': Pralhad Joshi

'Govt Taking Action Against Coaching Centres For Misleading Ads': Pralhad Joshi

The government has taken measures to protect consumers, targeting coaching centres for misleading advertisements, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha. Notices and penalties have been issued, reducing such violations. The House also paid tribute to former member Kavuru Sambasiva Rao, with members observing a brief silence.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi | PTI

New Delhi: The government has taken various measures to protect the interest of consumers, including action against coaching centres for misleading advertisements, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister said many notices were issued to coaching centres. Besides, penalties have been levied for misleading advertisements.

Issues of misleading advertisements by coaching centres have come down relatively, Joshi said, adding that many measures have been taken against violation of consumer protection rights.

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Tributes were paid to former member Kavuru Sambasiva Rao who passed away last week as soon as the House met for the day. The members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect.

Soon after the obituary reference, an anguished Birla told the members that it was not a good practice to chat with each other when the House was paying tributes to members who have passed away.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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