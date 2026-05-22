Govt Aims To Make June 21 NEET-UG Re-Test 100% Error-Free: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government had to take "tough decisions" after irregularities were detected in the conduct of the NEET-UG, asserting that authorities did not want even a single deserving student to lose their rightful seat because of the "examination mafia".

He also asserted that the government is committed to ensuring that the re-test scheduled to be held on June 21 remains "100 per cent error-free".

Addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan said around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" due to the controversy surrounding the medical-entrance exam and the government is committed to fixing the system.

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"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Pradhan said the government decided to cancel the examination after finding that "some assessments had been compromised".

"We did not want even a single student to be deprived of their rightful seat because of the conspiracy of those involved in irregularities in the education system and the examination mafia," he said.

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The minister acknowledged the criticism over the handling of the issue but said the government is prepared to face the challenge.

"We are facing criticism and challenges, and I accept that. But it is our responsibility to set the system right. It is not our duty to shut our eyes and turn away from the problem," he said.

The education minister further said the government is committed to ensuring a smoother conduct of the re-examination scheduled on June 21.

"For the examination scheduled on June 21, it is our responsibility to ensure that it is 100 per cent error-free," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)