Government Of Japan Offers Scholarships For Indian Students Pursuing Research

The Japanese government is inviting Indian students to pursue research under the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) scholarship initiative. This scholarship opportunity is for the academic year 2025, and applications are accepted until May 3, 2024.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship offers a monthly allowance depending on the course enrolled in.

For students in preparatory education and non-regular students: 143,000 yen per month (approximately ₹ 77,358).

For regular students in master's or professional degree courses: 144,000 yen per month (approximately ₹ 77,902).

For regular students in doctoral courses: 145,000 yen per month (approximately ₹ 78,441).

Additional regional allowances may apply for those studying or conducting research in designated regions.

Education Fees:

MEXT covers fees for entrance examinations, matriculation, and tuition at universities.

However, grantees must bear the entrance examination fee if they fail to proceed to the master's course.

Application Guidelines:

The MEXT scholarship programme offers opportunities for international students interested in graduate studies at Japanese universities as Research Students.

Applicants must be enrolled in a master's, doctoral, or professional graduate course at a graduate school.

They should also be conducting research in a specialised field at an undergraduate department, graduate school, or institute attached to a university.

Exceptions apply for Young Leaders' Program Students or Teacher Training Students.

Fields Of Study:

Applicants must apply for the field of study they majored in at university or its related field.

Fields of study must align with graduate courses at Japanese universities.

Certain fields may be restricted by the Japanese Embassy or Consulate in the applicant's country.

Clinical training in medicine, dentistry, or welfare science requires relevant licenses under Japanese laws.

Eligibility:

Age Limit: Applicants must have been born on or after April 2, 1990, with exceptions granted in special circumstances.

Eligibility criteria include completion of 16 years of school education outside Japan or a bachelor's degree equivalent.

For doctoral courses, overseas degrees equivalent to a master's degree or professional degree are accepted.

Applicants with extensive research experience may also qualify.

For latest update candidates are advised to visit the official website of Embassy of Japan.