e-Paper Get App

Government appoints SPJIMR's faculty Ananth Narayan as member of SEBI

SEBI is responsible for protecting interests of investors in securities and to regulate the country’s financial markets.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Government appoints SPJIMR's faculty Ananth Narayan as member of SEBI |

The Government of India has appointed Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). SEBI is responsible for protecting interests of investors in securities and to regulate the country’s financial markets.

According to a circular issued by the Government’s Department of Personnel and Training, Prof. Ananth will remain a member of SEBI fir three years either after he starts or until further orders by the government. The position at SEBI was vacant since November 2021 and Professor Narayan will take charge as the fourth whole-time member of SEBI.

Reacting to the news of the appointment, Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, said, “We are looking forward to the new learning that SPJIMR students will gain from Ananth’s association with SEBI”.

Read Also
SEBI invites SPJIMR Professor to join Research Advisory Committee
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationGovernment appoints SPJIMR's faculty Ananth Narayan as member of SEBI

RECENT STORIES

'I did not like it one bit': Shoaib Akhtar on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 encounter

'I did not like it one bit': Shoaib Akhtar on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 encounter

Mira-Bhayandar: Trader in Bank as Cyber Crooks Clean his Account via Fake Link

Mira-Bhayandar: Trader in Bank as Cyber Crooks Clean his Account via Fake Link

Karnataka seer row: 'Sexual abuse charge a conspiracy, will come out clean,' says Murugha math chief...

Karnataka seer row: 'Sexual abuse charge a conspiracy, will come out clean,' says Murugha math chief...

Asia Cup 2022: The next India vs Pakistan clash may happen on this date

Asia Cup 2022: The next India vs Pakistan clash may happen on this date

Special OJEE admit card 2022 out; here's how to download at ojee.nic.in

Special OJEE admit card 2022 out; here's how to download at ojee.nic.in