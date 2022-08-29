Government appoints SPJIMR's faculty Ananth Narayan as member of SEBI |

The Government of India has appointed Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). SEBI is responsible for protecting interests of investors in securities and to regulate the country’s financial markets.

According to a circular issued by the Government’s Department of Personnel and Training, Prof. Ananth will remain a member of SEBI fir three years either after he starts or until further orders by the government. The position at SEBI was vacant since November 2021 and Professor Narayan will take charge as the fourth whole-time member of SEBI.

Reacting to the news of the appointment, Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, said, “We are looking forward to the new learning that SPJIMR students will gain from Ananth’s association with SEBI”.

