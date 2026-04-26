Goa SSC Result 2026: Board Opens Re-Evaluation Process From April 28 At gbshse.in; Check Details Here

Goa SSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the re-evaluation and marks verification process for students after declaring the Goa SSC Result 2026 on April 26 at 5 PM.

The result was officially declared by Board Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye during a press conference held in Porvorim, Goa. Students can check their marks online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net using their Seat Number, School Index Number, and Registration ID.

Unsatisfied students may now submit an application for Photocopy of Marks Verified, Re-evaluation, or Mark Verification by submitting it at their own respective schools.

Goa SSC Result 2026: Fees and Deadlines for Goa SSC Re-Evaluation

Photocopy Verification of Answer Sheet: ₹350 per subject

Deadline: May 2, 2026

Answer Book Re-Evaluation: ₹700 per subject

Deadline: May 11, 2026

Mark Verification In Absentia: ₹100 per subject

Deadline: May 2, 2026



Goa SSC Result 2026: Re-Evaluation process

The process for applying is not a direct one. Students need to contact their own schools, and from there, the schools have to apply through the school login portal available on the official board website.

Goa SSC Result 2026: Important Points to Remember for Students

- Students opting for photocopy or re-evaluation cannot apply for mark verification in absentia.

- In case of the absence of an answer in the verification of the photocopy, it will directly go for re-evaluation free of cost.

- Applications will not be entertained beyond the deadline set by the board.

Goa SSC Result 2026: Supplementary Examination in June

Apart from this, it has also been decided by the board that supplementary examination of students who belong to either "Needs Improvement" or "ATKT" or who have "Skipped" in a subject will start from June 6, 2026.