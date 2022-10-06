Goa: IIT Campus foundation to be laid in 6 months, says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | File Photo

Panaji: On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the foundation stone for IIT Goa will be laid within the next six months.

Ever since an IIT was allotted to Goa by the Centre in 2014, the institute started functioning in a temporary campus housed at the Goa Engineering College (GEC) campus located in Ponda.

The IIT-Goa campus proposed at Sanguem in South Goa is facing opposition from the locals, and recently people also staged protests in Panaji, around 60 km from the proposed site.

"Just 8 to 10 people were protesting against the IIT in the capital city. Media should understand what should be highlighted. Doesn't the media want development," Sawant asked, while attending a programme in Sanguem.

He said such opposition for developmental works will not be tolerated.

"This government is for the people. We all should get united and work for the IIT. Within the next six months, we can lay the foundation stone," Sawant said, adding that only locals from the area will get opportunities in non-teaching jobs.

"I appeal to those agitating against the project to withdraw the protest and submit documents to the collector if they have land in the proposed area. It is my responsibility to compensate them," Sawant said.