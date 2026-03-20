Goa HSSC Result 2026 Expected Tomorrow, March 21 At 5 PM At results.gbshsegoa.net; Check Online, DigiLocker & via SMS

Goa HSSC Result 2026: The GBSHSE 12th result 2026 is expected to be released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on March 21, 2026, at 5 p.m. Goa HSSC Results 2026 are available for students to view on the official websites at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.gov.in. To view the Goa HSSC result 2026 online, they must provide their seat number, school index, and birthdate. The Goa HSSC consolidated result sheets will be sent to schools via their login at service1.gbshse.in starting on March 25, 2026.

The official website might not open when the Goa Board HSSC result 2026 is released due to tremendous traffic. Students might use other methods to view the Goa HSSC Result 2026 in such circumstances. In order to check the Goa Board 12th result 2026, students are encouraged to carry their Goa HSSC admit card close at hand.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Exam details

The Goa HSSC exam was administered by the board from February 10, 2026, to February 27, 2026. 17,283 students took the Goa HSSC exam in 2026.

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via online

Students can view and download their marksheets by following the instructions below when the results are announced:

Step 1: Go to the Goa Board's websites, including the result portal and gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the "Goa HSSC Result 2026" link in the area with the most recent announcements.

Step 3: As stated on your admit card, enter your seat number, school index number, and date of birth or registration ID.

Step 4: Enter the information to verify your grades and overall achievement.

Step 5: Download the marksheet, save it, and print it out for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students must follow the correct message format:

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 56263

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 58888

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 5676750

Type: GB12SEAT NUMBER and send to 54242

The result will be delivered directly to the registered mobile number via SMS

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Digital marksheets from DigiLocker are readily accessible following the announcement of results. The steps listed below can be followed by students:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app and log in.

Step 2: Enter your login information and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Select "Pull Partner Documents."

Step 4: Choose the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Goa.

Step 5: Select the Goa HSSC Marksheet.

Step 6: Enter the roll number and the year of passing.

Step 7: Save the digital marksheet after downloading it.

Step 8: For later usage, students can safely keep the document in their DigiLocker account.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.