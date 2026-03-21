Goa HSSC Result 2026 Declared: Science Stream Leads; OBC Students Record Highest Pass Percentage At 93.53%

Goa: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the HSSC (Class 12) Result 2026 on March 21 at 5 p.m. The statistics provided give a detailed analysis of the performance of students in different streams and social classes. The results can be accessed on the official website by logging in with their seat number, school index number, and date of birth.

Stream-wise performance: The science stream dominates

This year, a total of 17,283 students took the examination in all streams. The highest number of students were from the science stream, with 5,428 students. The commerce stream had 5,313 students, followed by Arts with 4,110 students, and vocational with 2,432 students.

Stream wise HSSC Result of February 2026 |

In terms of results, 16,067 students cleared the exam overall. Science once again stood out, with 5,097 students passing, followed by 4,936 in Commerce, 3,790 in Arts, and 2,244 in Vocational courses.

The overall pass percentage stands at 92.96%. Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.90%, while Commerce followed at 92.90%. Vocational and Arts streams reported pass percentages of 92.27% and 92.21%, respectively. Meanwhile, 1,193 students have been placed under the ‘Needs Improvement’ category, and 23 results have been kept reserved, all from the Commerce stream.

Social Category Wise Data: OBC Students Score the Highest in Pass Percentage

The board has also released data on the performance of students based on their social categories. Of the total 17,283 students, 12,843 belonged to the General category, 2,410 to OBC, 309 to SC, and 1,721 to ST.

Social Category wise HSSC Result of February 2026 |

Out of these, 16,067 students passed the examination, including 11,941 from the General category, 2,254 from OBC, 284 from SC, and 1,588 from ST.

A total of 1,193 students have been marked under ‘Needs Improvement’. Out of these, the maximum number, 881, belongs to the General category, followed by 154 OBC, 133 ST, and 25 SC.

Regarding the pass percentage, OBC students have the maximum pass percentage, which is 93.53%. This is followed by the General category, whose pass percentage is 92.98%. ST category students have a pass percentage of 92.27%, while SC category students have a pass percentage of 91.91%.

Overall Snapshot

The Goa HSSC Result 2026 has shown a consistent performance in all the streams and categories, with an overall pass percentage of 92.96%.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Goa Board's websites, including the result portal and gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the "Goa HSSC Result 2026" link in the section with the latest announcements.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, registration ID, seat number, or school index number as seen on your admit card.

Step 4: Enter the information to verify your grades and overall performance.

Step 5: Get the marksheet, save it, and print it out for later use.