Goa HSSC Result 2026: Board Announces Mark Verification Process From March 27, Supplementary Exam Likely From April 27 |

Goa: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released key details regarding the verification of marks and supplementary examinations shortly after declaring the HSSC (Class 12) Result 2026 on March 21 at 5 p.m.

Students can access their results on the official websites using their seat number, school index, and date of birth.

Online submission for verification of marks through schools |

Verification of marks begins March 27

Along with the results, the board has opened the window for students who wish to apply for verification of marks. The online submission process, which must be done through schools, will begin on March 27, 2026.

Students can apply for:

Verified photocopy of the answer book at ₹350 per subject (last date: April 1, 2026)

Re-evaluation of answer book at ₹700 per subject (last date: April 8, 2026)

Verification of marks in absentia at ₹100 per subject (last date: April 8, 2026)

The board has clarified that all applications must be routed through schools, and institutions are required to submit requests in a single consolidated lot. Individual applications from students will not be accepted.

Supplementary exam tentative date is April 27, 2026. |

Supplementary exam details announced

The board has also shared details regarding the supplementary examinations for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects.

The supplementary exams will be conducted for candidates placed in the “Needs Improvement” category, those who were absent, or those who had withdrawn their examination forms. Additionally, students looking to improve their scores can also appear under the improvement scheme.

The tentative date for the supplementary examination has been set as April 27, 2026.

What lies ahead

Meanwhile, the board has also indicated that the annual HSSC Examination 2027 is likely to commence from February 11, 2027, with the detailed timetable to be released soon.

With the verification process and supplementary exams lined up, students now have multiple opportunities to review and improve their performance following the declaration of results.