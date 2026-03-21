Goa HSSC 2026 Result To Be OUT Today At 5 PM: Check Class 12 Scores Via Website, SMS, & Digilocker

Goa HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is scheduled to release the GBSHSE 12th result 2026 today, March 21, 2026, at 5 p.m. Students can view the Goa HSSC Results 2026 on the official websites at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshsegoa.net. They need to provide their seat number, school index, and birthday in order to view the Goa HSSC result 2026 online. Schools will receive the Goa HSSC consolidated result sheets through their service login service1.gbshse.in beginning on March 25, 2026. The result will be announced at Conference Hall of the Board office in Porvorim.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Exam details

The Goa HSSC exam was administered by the board from February 10, 2026, to February 27, 2026. 17,283 students took the Goa HSSC exam in 2026.

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students must follow the correct message format:

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 56263

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 58888

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 5676750

Type: GB12SEAT NUMBER and send to 54242

The result will be delivered directly to the registered mobile number via SMS

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Digital marksheets from DigiLocker are readily accessible following the announcement of results. The steps listed below can be followed by students:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app and log in.

Step 2: Enter your login information and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Select "Pull Partner Documents."

Step 4: Choose the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Goa.

Step 5: Select the Goa HSSC Marksheet.

Step 6: Enter the roll number and the year of passing.

Step 7: Save the digital marksheet after downloading it.

Step 8: For later usage, students can safely keep the document in their DigiLocker account.

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via online

When the results are released, students can access and obtain their marksheets by following the guidelines below:

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board's websites, such as gbshse.gov.in and the result portal.

Step 2: In the section containing the most recent announcements, find the "Goa HSSC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your seat number, school index number, date of birth, or registration ID as indicated on your admit card.

Step 4: Enter the data to confirm your overall performance and grades.

Step 5: Download, store, and print the marksheet for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Goa 12th board exam in 2026, a minimum score of 33% is needed. In order to pass the Goa Board HSSC exam, students must score higher than 33% overall.

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Re-evaluation

Re-evaluation is an option for those who are not satisfied with the result. By completing the application form and paying the required application costs, students can apply for revaluation on the official board website.

Candidates are advised to continue visiting the official website for additional information.