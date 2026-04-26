Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT At gbshse.in; Direct Link Here

Goa SSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the SSC Result 2026. By visiting the official website, gbshse.in, students can view their grades right away.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

Goa SSC Result 2026: Date and Time

• Date of Result: April 26, 2026

• Time of Result: 5:00 PM

• Official Website: gbshse.in

Goa SSC Result 2026: Other ways to check the result

Students can also access their results through SMS and DigiLocker.

Goa SSC Result 2026: How to Check Goa SSC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTGOA10 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your Goa Board SSC Result 2026 on your mobile phone via SMS.

Goa SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can follow these steps to view their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit gbshse.in or the result portal

Step 2: Locate the section titled Results or Recent Announcements.

Step 3: Select Goa Board SSC Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your registration ID, seat number, and school index number.

Step 5: Select "Get Result."

Step 6: Get the temporary marksheet and save it.

Direct link to check the result

Goa SSC Result 2026: How to Check Goa SSC Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Select Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 4: Choose SSC Result 2026 or marksheet option.

Step 5: Download the digital marksheet after the result is declared.