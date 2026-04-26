Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.51%

Goa SSC Result 2026: The the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa SSC Result 2026 on the official websites. Students can access their grades immediately after the official announcement by visiting gbshse.in, the official website. The overall pass percentage for Goa SSC Result 2026 stands at 94.51%.

Direct link to check the result

Goa SSC Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The SSC March 2026 results show a strong overall performance with a total pass percentage of 94.51%. A total of 20,618 students appeared for the examination, out of which 19,486 students successfully passed. The data highlights a slightly better performance by girls compared to boys, both in pass percentage and overall success rate.

Key Highlights (Gender-wise)

Total Students Appeared: 20,618

Total Passed: 19,486

Reserved Category Students: 191

Overall Pass Percentage: 94.51%

Boys’ Performance

Appeared: 10,813

Passed: 10,072

Reserved: 140

Pass Percentage: 94.37%

Girls’ Performance

Appeared: 9,805

Passed: 9,414

Reserved: 51

Pass Percentage: 96.51%

Goa SSC Result 2026: How to Check the Results

Students can view their scorecards by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to gbshse.in or the result portal.

Step 2: Navigate to the section titled Results or Recent Announcements.

Step 3: Select the Goa Board SSC Result 2026.

Step 4: Fill in your registration ID, seat number, and school index number.

Step 5: Select "Get Results."

Step 6: Save the marksheet.

Goa SSC Results 2026: Other ways to check the results

Students can also access their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Write the message in the following format: RESULTGOA 10 Roll Number

Step 3: Send an SMS to 56263, 5676750.

Step 4: Your Goa Board SSC Result 2026 will be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.

Goa SSC Result 2026: How to Check Goa SSC Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Select the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 4: Select the SSC Result 2026 or Marksheet option.

Step 5: Once the results have been declared, download the digital marksheet.



Goa SSC Result 2026: Student statistics

The SSC exam was administered by the board at 32 testing locations throughout the state between March 13 and April 9, 2026.

