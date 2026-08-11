Goa Board SSC, HSSC Timetable 2027 Out At gbshse.in; Class 10 Exams From March 15, Class 12 From February 8

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Goa Board SSC, HSSC Timetable 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board SSC and HSSC timetable 2027, giving students a clear schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

As per the schedule, the Goa HSSC exams will begin on February 8, 2027, while the SSC board examinations are scheduled to start from March 15, 2027. The examinations will be conducted for different subjects and streams on separate dates.

Students can check and download the detailed Goa Board exam timetable 2027 from the official website, gbshse.in. The schedule includes regular subjects as well as vocational, NSQF and CWSN examinations.

Goa Board exam dates 2027: Date and time

HSSC Class 12 exams begin: February 8, 2027

HSSC regular examinations: February 8 to February 25, 2027

HSSC vocational examinations: February 9 to February 25, 2027

SSC Class 10 examinations begin: March 15, 2027

SSC Class 10 examinations end: April 10, 2027

SSC exam timing: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Reporting time: 9 am

Goa SSC timetable 2027: Class 10 exam schedule

The Goa Board Class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 15 to April 10, 2027. The subject-wise schedule is as follows:

March 15: Data Processing

March 16: Basic Floriculture

March 17: Desk Top Publishing

March 18: Fundamentals of Bakery

March 20: English, Functional English, English, Functional English Basic

March 23: Sanskrit, Urdu, French, Arabic, Kannada, Portuguese, Functional Portuguese

March 24: Konkani, Functional Konkani, Indian Sign Languages

March 25: Home Vegetable Garden, Indian Vocal Music

March 27: Marathi, Functional Marathi

March 29: Basic Mathematics - English Medium, Urdu Medium

March 30: Tailoring & Cutting

March 31: Standard Mathematics - English Medium, Urdu Medium, Everyday Mathematics

April 1: Basic Cookery

April 2: Hindi, Functional Hindi

April 3: NSQF - Automobile, IT/ITES, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Telecommunication, Logistics, Tourism & Hospitality, Electronics, Agriculture - Solanaceous Crop, Plumbing, Health Care - Home Health Aide, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

April 5: Science - English Medium, Urdu Medium, General Science (E), General Science (U)

April 6: Drawing and Painting

April 8: Social Science - English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium; History & Political Science - English Medium, Marathi Medium

April 9: Physical Education

April 10: Geography and Economics - English Medium, Marathi Medium, Urdu Medium

Goa HSSC timetable 2027: Class 12 exam schedule

The Goa Board Class 12 regular examinations will begin on February 8. The subject-wise schedule for Arts, Commerce and Science students is given below:

February 8: English Language I, English Language I - CWSN, Marathi Language I

February 10: Chemistry, Business Studies, Business Studies - CWSN, Political Science, Political Science - CWSN

February 12: Physics, Accountancy, Accountancy - CWSN, History, History - CWSN

February 13: NSQF - Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Logistics Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture - Gardener, Electronics - Field Technician, Painting - CWSN

February 15: Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics - CWSN

February 16: Geography, Geography - CWSN

February 17: Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II - CWSN

February 18: Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II - CWSN

February 19: English Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II - CWSN, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II

February 20: Secretarial Practice, Secretarial Practice - CWSN

February 22: Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics, Sociology, Sociology - CWSN

February 24: Psychology, Psychology - CWSN, Cookery - CWSN

February 25: Computer Science, Banking, Banking - CWSN, Co-operation, Co-operation - CWSN

Goa HSSC vocational exam schedule 2027

Students appearing for vocational subjects in Class 12 can check their schedule below:

February 9: English Communication Skills, English Communication Skills - CWSN

February 11: General Foundation Course, General Foundation Course - CWSN

February 16: Office Administration, J.P. Insurance-II, Business Communication & Advertising, Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing, Food Science and Costing, Auto Servicing & Garage Management, First Aid and Emergency Care, Electronic & Electrical Measurements, Cost Accounting & Taxation, Functional Management, Introduction to the Hospitality Industry, Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping, Software Technology, Software Technology - CWSN, Applied & Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage Service, Floriculture

February 19: Accountancy, Apparel Designing & Decoration, Confectionery, Auto Transmission, Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice, Concept of Health and Disease, Travel Formalities, Biology - Vocational, Software Application, Software Application - CWSN, Food Production, Olericulture

February 23: Computer Application, Computer Application - CWSN, Clothing Construction, Bakery, Bakery - CRM, Automobile Engineering-II, Digital Electronics & Computers, Public Health and Education, Chemistry - Vocational, Mathematics - Vocational, Pomology

February 25: Business Administration, Banking-II, Marketing Management, Dyeing & Printing, Accommodation Operation, Accommodation Operation - CRM, Auto Electricals, Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Web Technology - CWSN, Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation, Gardening & Landscaping

Goa Board timetable 2027: How to download

Students can download the official Goa Board SSC and HSSC timetable by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Goa Board website at gbshbse.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest notifications or examination section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link related to the SSC/HSSC Examination Timetable 2027.

Step 4: Click on the relevant timetable link.

Step 5: The detailed subject-wise examination schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the dates and subjects carefully.

Step 7: Download the timetable PDF and save it for future reference.

Students should cross-check the subject codes and dates with the official timetable before making their examination preparation plan. They should also reach the examination centre by 9 am, as the board has stated that late entry will not be permitted.