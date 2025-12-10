Goa Board 12th Practical Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released At gbshse.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Goa Board 12th Practical Exam 2026: The Goa Board 12th time table 2026 for practical exams was made available on the official website, gbshse.in, by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Only batches and practicals in physics, chemistry, biology, geology, geography, banking, computer science, cooking, and painting that are planned between January 5, 2026, and January 19, 2026, have the dates of their practical exams.

A minimum of 25 and a maximum of 20 students will take the Goa Board practical tests. The Goa Board 12-hour hall tickets for 2026 will soon be available.

Direct to check the practical exam schedule

Goa Board 12th Practical Exam 2026: Practical exam time

1. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Computer Science

Morning Batch: 09:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Batch: 02:00 p.m. – 05:00 p.m.

2. Geography, Cookery, Painting

Morning Batch: 09:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Afternoon Batch: 02:00 p.m. – 04:30 p.m.

3. Banking

Morning Batch: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon Batch: 12:00 noon – 01:30 p.m.

Goa Board 12th Practical Exam 2026: How to download the schedule for the practical exam

Step 1: Go to the official Goa Board website, gbshse.in.

Step 2: Look for the Examination section on the main page.

Step 3: Select the Final Date Sheet for the January 2026 H.S.S.C. Practical Exam.

Step 4: Examine the PDF, download it, and store it for your records.

Goa Board 12th Practical Exam 2026: Important instruction

Final Date Sheet & Batch Management

The final date sheet for the January 2026 H.S.S.C. practical exam has been released.

Schools must ensure there are no clashes between batches scheduled for the practical exams.

Each batch must include a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 20 candidates.

Submission of batch-wise schedule

After preparing hall passes, schools must send the batch-wise schedule to the Board.

The schedule should be emailed to: goa.board.exam.section@gmail.com.

Candidates’ seat numbers will be generated soon and made available on the school portal.

Schools can access the school list and hall passes by logging in at:

https://service1.gbshse.in/#/home

Submission of Practical Marks & Documents

Schools must upload practical marks on the portal.

Within three days of completing the practical exams, schools must send:

- Practical answer books

- Absentee report

- Marksheets

These must be sent to the Exam Section in a sealed envelope.