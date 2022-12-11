e-Paper Get App
Goa: All you need to know about All India Institute of Ayurveda inaugurated by PM Modi

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi inaugurates AIIA, Goa with Goa CM Pramod Sawant in presence | Facebook/@AIIA, New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Goa amid the Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo.

More than 50 representatives from different countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

PM Modi also inaugurated Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa.

“The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness,” said PM Modi, according to PTI.

article-image

AIIA, Goa/ Facebook@All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi

What's the All India Institute of Ayurveda?

A tertiary care facility operated by the All-India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi has already left its mark on the public healthcare system by playing a role in providing care to as many as 15 lakh patients over the last five years.

It offers care in 36 areas of specialisation, such as panchakarma, food, lifestyle, yoga, and Ayurveda, and diagnostic support from cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, such as an ICU.

How will the Goa campus be different?

The centre in Goa, with a 50-acre campus, has also been modeled in a way that it offers preventive, diagnostic, and tertiary health practices.

What courses will All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa offer?

The institute will offer academic courses at undergraduate levels, which includes 12 UG courses which are already provided at the Delhi branch. New courses on Sharir Rachna and Agada Tantra will also be introduced at the Goa Campus.

Facilities at the Goa campus of AIIA

The Goa campus of AIIA also includes an academic block, hostel, convenience and dietary centres, and a sports facility. AIIA, Goa will also have Panchakarma cottages with a playground and herbal garden for the patients visiting.

PM Modi also stated that Ayurveda and Yoga tourism is possible in a state like Goa and the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda could be one of the steps in that direction.

Inputs from PTI

