GMAC Introduces GMAT Superscore, Combining Best Scores Across Multiple Test Attempts

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The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the organisation behind the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), has announced the launch of GMAT Superscore, a feature that will automatically combine a candidate’s highest section scores from multiple valid attempts of the latest version of the exam. The new score will be calculated at no additional cost and is expected to be available from August.

The move is designed to address a longstanding concern among MBA applicants: the pressure of having a single test day define their academic potential.

How GMAT Superscore works

For many candidates, preparing for the GMAT involves months of study and, often, more than one attempt. While a student may perform exceptionally well in one section during a particular exam, another section might not reflect their actual ability due to factors such as stress, illness, or simply an off day. Until now, applicants had to rely on individual test scores when presenting their results to business schools.

Under the new system, GMAC will automatically identify and combine a candidate’s highest section scores across multiple valid attempts. The resulting GMAT Superscore will appear in the candidate’s MBA.com account and will also be included as an additional data point in official score reports sent to business schools.

Addressing score anxiety among applicants

According to GMAC, score anxiety continues to be one of the biggest challenges in graduate management admissions. Some candidates choose not to submit their scores, narrow their list of target schools, or even abandon their application plans after receiving a result they feel does not accurately represent their capabilities.

"Very qualified candidates sometimes walk away from the testing process with less confidence than their abilities deserve, often because one section score or one testing experience doesn't tell the full story," said Joy Jones, Chief Executive Officer of GMAC.

She said the introduction of GMAT Superscore reflects the organisation’s effort to ensure that perseverance and preparation are properly recognised throughout the admissions process.

The concept of superscoring is already familiar in other standardised testing environments, where institutions consider a student’s best section scores across multiple test dates rather than focusing on a single attempt.

GMAC said existing research has shown that superscores can be stronger indicators of future academic success than either a candidate’s most recent score or a single composite score. The organisation added that its own psychometric research suggests a similar approach can be effective for graduate-level admissions and plans are underway to conduct further validation studies with business schools.

Business schools welcome initiative

Admissions leaders have also expressed support for the initiative, arguing that it offers applicants a fairer representation of their abilities.

Eddie Asbie, Executive Director of Admissions and Scholarship at the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, said the new feature would allow candidates to demonstrate their strongest performance across all sections of the exam rather than being judged solely on one testing experience.

He noted that the change could also encourage applicants to approach retesting more strategically while helping reduce some of the pressure associated with the admissions process.

For candidates considering another GMAT attempt, the announcement could prove particularly significant. Rather than worrying about matching or exceeding every section score from a previous test, students can focus on improving weaker areas, knowing that their best performances will contribute to a combined score.

Part of broader testing reforms

GMAC officials described the launch as part of a wider effort to make the admissions journey more candidate-friendly.

Adam Witwer, the organisation’s Chief Product Officer, said the feature is intended to give test-takers greater confidence that business schools will see the strongest and most complete representation of their abilities.

The GMAT remains the most widely used assessment designed specifically for graduate business education and is accepted by more than 7,700 programmes across over 2,400 business schools worldwide.