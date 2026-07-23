GITAM GAT Registration 2026: Application Window Closes Tomorrow At gitam.edu; Exam, Interview On July 26

GITAM GAT Registration 2026: The GITAM GAT 2026 registration window is set to close tomorrow, giving candidates preparing for admission to GITAM University programmes one final day to submit their applications. The students who want to participate in the GITAM GAT test need to register themselves on the online portal within the given deadline.

Students are advised to check the criteria that are required to apply for their selected programme. Only those candidates will be eligible for the test who register by the given deadline. The test date for GITAM GAT 2026 is scheduled for July 26, 2026.

GAT and personal interview will be conducted by GITAM on the same date. The result for GITAM GAT 2026 will also be declared on the same day.

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GITAM GAT Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the current admission session should keep the following dates in mind:

GAT Registration 2026: Application window closes tomorrow.

GAT Exam 2026: July 26, 2026.

GAT Personal Interview 2026: July 26, 2026.

GAT Result 2026: July 26, 2026, as per the announced schedule.

Next Session Schedule: To be announced along with the result.

GITAM GAT Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the GAT 2026 registration process by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official GAT application portal at apply.gitam.edu.

Step 2: Enter the required details, including name, mobile number, email ID, password and course name.

Step 3: After successful registration, candidates will receive an application number and password.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials provided and access the GAT 2026 application form.

Step 5: Fill in the required personal, academic and professional details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, including a coloured passport-size photograph.

Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 1,200 through the online payment mode.

Step 8: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

GITAM GAT Registration 2026: Required documents for registration

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the application process. The following documents are required for registration:

Scanned photograph in JPEG format, with a maximum file size of 50 KB.

Scanned copies of Class 10, Class 12 and graduation mark sheets, as applicable.

Aadhaar Card.

Hall ticket or scorecard of the relevant national-level entrance test, wherever applicable.

Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application form matches their official documents. Any discrepancy in the details or failure to submit the required documents may affect the application process.