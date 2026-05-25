Girls Shouldn't Give Up Education Due To Lack Of Sanitary Napkins, Gender-Segregated Toilets In Schools: Supreme Court

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stressed that girls should not give up education only for the reason that sanitary napkins and functional, gender-segregated toilets are not available at schools and asked the Centre to ensure that its directions in this regard are effectively complied with in letter and spirit.

The apex court's observation came after the Centre said its January 30 judgement directing authorities to provide free sanitary napkins to girl students and functional, gender-segregated toilets at schools has led to galvanisation of efforts in all states and Union Territories.

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"Make good use of it. It is for the good of women and girls of this country. Girls should not give up education and sit at home and do some domestic work only for this reason," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed.

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