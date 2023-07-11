Girls Outnumber Boys In College Enrollment At Mumbai’s RD National College

RD National College, Bandra. |

Mumbai: With the admission season coming to an end, girls outnumber boys at Mumbai's RD National College this academic year.

According to Dr. Neha Jagtiani, principal of RD National College, "this year we have 45% boys and 55% girls admitted across various courses."

Although the college has not introduced any new courses this year, it did add eight new PG courses in the previous Academic Year.

In terms of the most popular courses during the 2023 admissions season, Dr Jagtiani noted, "This year we saw a great demand for the BMS course. Among the postgraduate courses, the most popular degrees were M.A. - EMA (Entertainment, Media, and Advertising) and M.Sc. Data Science."

At a time when environmental science has become part of core subjects in education, the RD National College in Bandra is setting an example by incorporating environment-friendly practices in day-to-day functioning.

“The college has launched a Medicinal Plant garden and Water Recycling project as a step towards environmental awareness with grants received from Department of Biotechnology (DBT) star status scheme and Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST)” of the Department of Science & Technology (DST),” stated Dr Jagtiani.

In addition to offering students practical learning opportunities in areas like website maintenance, managing events, film making, and magazine design, the college has also signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding for internships, the most recent of which are with Vipra for skill development programmes and Viral Fission for internship opportunities.

“The college also launched "ASTRAL - Adoption of Schools: Triggering Rural Association for Literacy" at the hands of Education Minister Shri Deepak Kesarkar, which saw many colleges come together to support rural education and the adoption of 11 rural schools under the aegis of NSS, University of Mumbai,” stated Dr Jagatiani