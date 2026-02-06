GATE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines And Required Documents  

IIT Guwahati is set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Exam from tomorrow, i.e., February 7. This exam is one of the most competitive national-level engineering examinations in India. The exam is further scheduled to be conducted from February 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in the morning and afternoon shifts every day.

Candidates must assess their level of readiness and review important subjects as the GATE exam begins tomorrow. To answer as many questions as possible in the shortest amount of time, they must use a GATE section-wise approach.

Knowing what to carry, what not to carry, reporting time, examination center and dress code rules is essential to ensure a stress-free examination.

GATE Exam 2026: Examination Date

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

February 07, 2026 - Saturday

February 08, 2026 - Sunday

February 14, 2026 - Saturday

February 15, 2026 - Sunday

GATE Exam 2026: Examination Timings

The Exam will be scheduled in the morning and afternoon shifts each day.

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

GATE Exam 2026: Required documents

Candidates should carry the necessary documents on the exam day. Make sure all the documents are original with a valid photo ID. Candidates should also note that all the documents and IDs should match the registration form

a. GATE 2026 admit card. (A4 Size)

b. Passports

c. Aadhaar card

d. Voter IDs

e. Driver's licenses

f. PAN cards

GATE Exam 2026: Prohibited Items

a. Mobile phones

b. Notes

c. Other electronic devices

d. Smartwatches

e. Books

f. Personal Calculators

g. Bags and study materials

GATE Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates can check out the guidelines below before appearing for the examination:

Candidates should make sure to reach the examination centre 60–90 minutes prior to the time indicated on their admit card for document and Biometric verification. Candidates cannot enter the examination centre after the gates are closed.

Candidates will be given rough sheets in the examination centre. Registration Number and Names should be mentioned in the sheet before using them for the exam.

Candidates are also advised to wear comfortable and simple clothing. Invigilators Instruction should be strictly followed. Following the dress code guidelines is very important.

Candidates should not violate any exam rules. If found to violate any rules, the candidates will be disqualified