GATE COAP 2026 Registration Live At coap2026.iitr.ac.in;  Round 1 Begins May 11

GATE COAP 2026 Registration: The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026) registration process for MTech program admission and PSU recruitment via the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has begun at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee official website. The GATE COAP application form can be completed by qualified candidates via the official website, coap2026.iitr.ac.in/coap2026 .

Direct Link To Register

GATE COAP 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the GATE COAP 2026 below:

Rounds 1 to 5 (Main Rounds)

Round 1: May 11 (10:00 AM) – May 13 (09:00 AM)

Options: Accept & Freeze | Retain & Wait | Reject

Round 2: May 17 (10:00 AM) – May 20 (09:00 AM)

Options: Accept & Freeze | Retain & Wait | Reject

Round 3: May 24 (10:00 AM) – May 27 (09:00 AM)

Options: Accept & Freeze | Retain & Wait (limited) | Reject

Round 4: May 31 (10:00 AM) – June 03 (09:00 AM)

Options: Accept & Freeze | Retain & Wait (limited) | Reject

Round 5 (Decisive Round): June 05 (10:00 AM) – June 10 (09:00 AM)

Options: Accept & Freeze | Reject

Important Rules (Rounds 1–5)

“Retain & Wait” can be used only twice for the same offer.

It must be selected in each eligible round to continue.

If no action is taken, the offer is automatically rejected.

Round 5 is final, with no “Retain & Wait” option.

Rounds 6 to 10 (Independent Decisive Rounds)

Round 6: June 13 – June 17

Round 7: June 20 – June 23

Round 8: June 27 – July 01

Round 9: July 03 – July 05

Round 10: July 08 – July 10 (only for selected IITs)

Options Available:

Accept & Freeze

Reject

Rounds 6–10 are independent decisive rounds with no “Retain & Wait” option.

GATE COAP 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to coap2026.iitr.ac.in, the official COAP website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Register" link.

Step 3: Enter your email address, mobile number, and valid GATE 2026 registration number.

Step 4: Make a password and send the information.

Step 5: Enter your login information to log in.

Step 6: Verify your information and complete the COAP form.

Step 7: Save or print the confirmation page for later use after submitting the GATE COAP 2026 form.

Administrator

GATE COAP 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the GATE COAP 2026 Registration can be checked below:

Candidates must be Indian Nationals.

Candidates should have valid GATE scores (Qualified in GATE 2026/ 2025/ 2024)

Direct Link To Check The Information Brochure Here