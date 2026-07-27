GATE 2027 Test Papers and Syllabus Revised; Check New Paper Codes, Pattern And Sections

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 syllabus and test paper structure have been revised, with candidates advised to go through the updated syllabus before beginning their preparation for the examination.

According to the latest information released for GATE 2027, the examination will be conducted across 30 test papers. Candidates can appear for either one test paper or up to two test papers, subject to the permitted two-paper combinations.

The revised syllabus is particularly important for candidates who have already started preparing based on the GATE 2026 syllabus. The official information also carries an update regarding the Biotechnology (BT) syllabus, and candidates are advised to check the revised details carefully.

GATE 2027: List Of 30 Test Papers

The GATE 2027 examination will be held for the following test papers:

AE – Aerospace Engineering

AG – Agricultural Engineering

AR – Architecture and Planning

BM – Biomedical Engineering

BT – Biotechnology

CE – Civil Engineering

CH – Chemical Engineering

CS – Computer Science & Information Technology

CY – Chemistry

DA – Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

EC – Electronics & Communication Engineering

EE – Electrical Engineering

ES – Environmental Science & Engineering

EY – Ecology and Evolution

GE – Geomatics Engineering

GG – Geology & Geophysics

IN – Instrumentation Engineering

MA – Mathematics

ME – Mechanical Engineering

MN – Mining Engineering

MT – Metallurgical Engineering

NM – Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

PE – Petroleum Engineering

PH – Physics

PI – Production & Industrial Engineering

RA – Robotics & Automation

ST – Statistics

XE – Engineering Sciences

XH – Humanities & Social Sciences

XL – Life Sciences

Robotics & Automation (RA) is the new test paper introduced for GATE 2027.

GATE 2027 Exam Pattern

All GATE 2027 question papers will be set in English and will carry a total of 100 marks.

The General Aptitude (GA) section will be common across all papers and will carry 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks will be based on the syllabus of the respective test paper.

Candidates should carefully check the detailed question paper pattern and the updated syllabus of their chosen paper before preparing their study plan.

GATE 2027 XE Paper Structure Revised

The Engineering Sciences (XE) paper has also undergone changes in its section codes and structure.

The XE0 Engineering Mathematics section will be compulsory and will carry 15 marks. Candidates will then have to select any two optional sections, with each section carrying 35 marks.

The available optional sections are:

XE1 – Fluid Mechanics

XE2 – Materials Science

XE3 – Solid Mechanics

XE4 – Thermodynamics

XE5 – Polymer Science and Engineering

XE6 – Food Technology

XE7 – Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

XE8 – Energy Science

XE9 – Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

The Textile Engineering & Fibre Science section, earlier listed under the TF code, has been converted to XE9 for GATE 2027.

Changes In GATE 2027 XH Paper

The Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) paper will have XH0 – Reasoning and Comprehension as the common section, carrying 25 marks.

Candidates will have to choose one optional section carrying 60 marks from the following:

XH1 – Economics

XH2 – English

XH3 – Linguistics

XH4 – Philosophy

XH5 – Psychology

XH6 – Sociology

GATE 2027 XL Paper Structure

For the Life Sciences (XL) paper, XL0 – Chemistry will be the compulsory section carrying 25 marks.

Candidates will then have to select any two optional sections, with each section carrying 30 marks.

The optional sections are:

XL1 – Biochemistry

XL2 – Botany

XL3 – Microbiology

XL4 – Zoology

XL5 – Food Technology

Candidates must check revised syllabus before preparation

With the GATE 2027 syllabus revised, candidates should not rely solely on previous-year syllabus PDFs or preparation material. Those appearing for the examination are advised to check the updated syllabus for their respective test paper and make changes to their preparation strategy wherever required.

Candidates must also familiarise themselves with their GATE 2027 paper code, as the code will be required while filling out the application form and during the examination process.

Those planning to appear for two papers should also check the official list of permitted two-paper combinations before selecting their papers.