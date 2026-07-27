GATE 2027 Test Papers and Syllabus Revised; Check New Paper Codes, Pattern And Sections

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 syllabus and test paper structure have been revised, with candidates advised to go through the updated syllabus before beginning their preparation for the examination.
According to the latest information released for GATE 2027, the examination will be conducted across 30 test papers. Candidates can appear for either one test paper or up to two test papers, subject to the permitted two-paper combinations.
The revised syllabus is particularly important for candidates who have already started preparing based on the GATE 2026 syllabus. The official information also carries an update regarding the Biotechnology (BT) syllabus, and candidates are advised to check the revised details carefully.
GATE 2027: List Of 30 Test Papers
The GATE 2027 examination will be held for the following test papers:
AE – Aerospace Engineering
AG – Agricultural Engineering
AR – Architecture and Planning
BM – Biomedical Engineering
BT – Biotechnology
CE – Civil Engineering
CH – Chemical Engineering
CS – Computer Science & Information Technology
CY – Chemistry
DA – Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
EC – Electronics & Communication Engineering
EE – Electrical Engineering
ES – Environmental Science & Engineering
EY – Ecology and Evolution
GE – Geomatics Engineering
GG – Geology & Geophysics
IN – Instrumentation Engineering
MA – Mathematics
ME – Mechanical Engineering
MN – Mining Engineering
MT – Metallurgical Engineering
NM – Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
PE – Petroleum Engineering
PH – Physics
PI – Production & Industrial Engineering
RA – Robotics & Automation
ST – Statistics
XE – Engineering Sciences
XH – Humanities & Social Sciences
XL – Life Sciences
Robotics & Automation (RA) is the new test paper introduced for GATE 2027.
GATE 2027 Exam Pattern
All GATE 2027 question papers will be set in English and will carry a total of 100 marks.
The General Aptitude (GA) section will be common across all papers and will carry 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks will be based on the syllabus of the respective test paper.
Candidates should carefully check the detailed question paper pattern and the updated syllabus of their chosen paper before preparing their study plan.
GATE 2027 XE Paper Structure Revised
The Engineering Sciences (XE) paper has also undergone changes in its section codes and structure.
The XE0 Engineering Mathematics section will be compulsory and will carry 15 marks. Candidates will then have to select any two optional sections, with each section carrying 35 marks.
The available optional sections are:
XE1 – Fluid Mechanics
XE2 – Materials Science
XE3 – Solid Mechanics
XE4 – Thermodynamics
XE5 – Polymer Science and Engineering
XE6 – Food Technology
XE7 – Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
XE8 – Energy Science
XE9 – Textile Engineering & Fibre Science
The Textile Engineering & Fibre Science section, earlier listed under the TF code, has been converted to XE9 for GATE 2027.
Changes In GATE 2027 XH Paper
The Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) paper will have XH0 – Reasoning and Comprehension as the common section, carrying 25 marks.
Candidates will have to choose one optional section carrying 60 marks from the following:
XH1 – Economics
XH2 – English
XH3 – Linguistics
XH4 – Philosophy
XH5 – Psychology
XH6 – Sociology
GATE 2027 XL Paper Structure
For the Life Sciences (XL) paper, XL0 – Chemistry will be the compulsory section carrying 25 marks.
Candidates will then have to select any two optional sections, with each section carrying 30 marks.
The optional sections are:
XL1 – Biochemistry
XL2 – Botany
XL3 – Microbiology
XL4 – Zoology
XL5 – Food Technology
Candidates must check revised syllabus before preparation
With the GATE 2027 syllabus revised, candidates should not rely solely on previous-year syllabus PDFs or preparation material. Those appearing for the examination are advised to check the updated syllabus for their respective test paper and make changes to their preparation strategy wherever required.
Candidates must also familiarise themselves with their GATE 2027 paper code, as the code will be required while filling out the application form and during the examination process.
Those planning to appear for two papers should also check the official list of permitted two-paper combinations before selecting their papers.