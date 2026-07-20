GATE 2027 Schedule Released: IIT Madras Announces February Exam Dates, Revised Syllabus And New Robotics & Automation Paper

GATE 2027 Schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced key details for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, including the examination schedule, a revised syllabus, and the introduction of a new test paper on Robotics and Automation (RA).

According to the institute, the online application portal is expected to open in the middle of August 2026, while the examination will be conducted over six days in February 2027.

GATE 2027 exam dates

The computer-based examination will be held on the following dates:

February 6, 2027 (Saturday)

February 7, 2027 (Sunday)

February 13, 2027 (Saturday)

February 14, 2027 (Sunday)

February 20, 2027 (Saturday)

February 21, 2027 (Sunday)

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day:

Forenoon session

Afternoon session

Major changes in GATE 2027

This year's examination introduces several updates aimed at aligning the test with emerging academic and industry requirements.

New robotics and automation paper

A new test paper in Robotics and Automation (RA) has been introduced from GATE 2027, increasing the total number of test papers to 30.

Syllabus revised after five years

The syllabus for the various papers has been revised after five years to reflect developments in engineering, science, and allied disciplines, ensuring the examination remains relevant to current academic and industry needs.

Textile Engineering paper restructured

The existing Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted into a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).

GATE 2027 exam pattern

Candidates appearing for GATE 2027 should note the following:

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

There will be 30 test papers in total.

Question papers will be available only in English.

Candidates may appear for one or two papers, subject to the approved two-paper combinations.

The GATE score will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results.

Registration through DigiLocker and facial authentication

To strengthen the examination process and improve security, IIT Madras has announced that online registration will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication.

The institute has encouraged candidates to use these enhanced registration features to ensure a smoother verification process and hassle-free entry into examination centres.

About GATE

GATE serves as one of India's most important postgraduate entrance examinations, assessing candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

A valid GATE score enables candidates to apply for admission to Master's, direct doctoral, and PhD programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies, often with financial assistance.

Apart from higher education, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores during recruitment. Many private companies and academic institutions also consider GATE scores for admissions and hiring.