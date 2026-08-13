GATE 2027 Registration Rescheduled To August 27; Check Revised Dates At gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2027: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 has been rescheduled and will now begin on August 27, 2026. The application process was earlier scheduled to start on August 14 through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 should take note of the revised schedule before beginning the application process.

DigiLocker account required for Indian candidates

One of the key requirements for GATE 2027 registration is that Indian nationals must register through DigiLocker.

Candidates will therefore need to have a confirmed DigiLocker account before applying for the examination. Those who already have an account should ensure that their details are updated and ready for use during the registration process.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the application window opens to create or update their DigiLocker account, as any issue with the account could delay the application process.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Important dates

Candidates should note that the dates mentioned below are tentative and may be changed later.

GOAPS registration begins: August 27, 2026

Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026

Extended registration closes: October 5, 2026

City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

Admit card download: To be announced

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 1: February 6–7, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 2: February 13–14, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 3: February 20–21, 2027

GATE 2027 results announced: March 19, 2027

GATE 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

In order to register online, candidates must complete these steps:

Step 1: Go to the GOAPS registration portal on the official GATE 2027 website.

Step 2: Create login credentials and register by entering the necessary basic information.

Step 3: Fill out the GATE 2027 application after logging into GOAPS.

Step 4: Enter the necessary personal, academic, and other information.

Step 5: Decide which GATE paper or papers you want to appear on.

Step 6: If applicable, select the examination city and preferences.

Step 7: Upload the necessary paperwork, photo, and signature in the format specified.

Step 8: Carefully check all the information, pay the application fee, and turn in the application.

Step 9: Save the confirmation page after downloading it for further use.

GATE 2027 Registration: Required documents

Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before starting the GATE 2027 registration process:

Valid Photo ID: Aadhaar/Virtual ID, passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence or any other government-issued ID.

Recent Photograph: A photograph not older than three months and meeting the prescribed specifications.

Signature: Scanned signature as per the specified format and requirements.

SC/ST Certificate: Required for candidates claiming applicable category benefits.

PwD/UDID Certificate: Required, wherever applicable.

Dyslexia Certificate: Required for candidates seeking applicable provisions.

Academic Details: Information related to the qualifying degree and institute/college.

Personal Details: Date of birth and parent/guardian details.

Communication Address: Complete address along with the PIN code.

GATE Paper Choice: Details of the paper or papers the candidate intends to appear for.

Examination City: Preferred examination city or cities, as applicable.