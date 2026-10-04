GATE 2027 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Application Fee, Required Documents And Direct Link To Apply |

GATE 2027 Registration: IIT Madras will conclude the GATE application form 2027 tomorrow, October 5, at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who want to apply to PhD or MTech programs can use GATE. Candidates may use the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) if they meet the requirements.

One of the primary requirements for GATE 2027 is that Indian nationals must register via DigiLocker. Consequently, candidates must have a validated DigiLocker account. Those who already have an account should confirm that it is active and current before enrolling.

In order to avoid any delays in the application process, candidates are advised to register or update their DigiLocker accounts prior to the commencement of the application window.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Important dates

GOAPS registration begins: September 2, 2026

Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026

Extended registration closes: October 5, 2026

City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

Admit card download: To be announced

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 1: February 6–7, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 2: February 13–14, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 3: February 20–21, 2027

GATE 2027 results announced: March 19, 2027

GATE 2027: Registration fees

According to the official website, the GATE 2027 application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the registration period.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹1,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹1,500

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹2,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹2,500

GATE 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: To access the GOAPS registration portal, go to the official GATE 2027 website.

Step 2: Create login credentials and register by entering the necessary basic information.

Step 3: After logging into GOAPS, complete the GATE 2027 application.

Step 4: Enter the necessary personal, academic, and other information.

Step 5: Select the GATE paper or papers you want to participate in.

Step 6: Choose the exam city and, if relevant, your personal preferences.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents, photo, and signature in the format specified.

Step 8: Examine all the data, pay the application cost, and send it in.

Step 9: Download the confirmation for future reference.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Required documents

Valid Photo ID: Passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, Aadhaar/Virtual ID or another government-issued ID.

Recent Photograph: Photo taken within the last three months and meeting prescribed specifications.

Signature: Scanned signature in the required format and specifications.

Caste Certificate: SC/ST certificate, if applicable.

PwD/UDID Certificate: Required for eligible candidates seeking applicable provisions.

Dyslexia Certificate: Required for candidates claiming relevant provisions.

Academic Details: College/university information and degree qualifications.

Personal Details: Date of birth and parent/guardian information.

Postal Address: Complete mailing address with PIN code.

GATE Paper Selection: Details of the paper or papers selected.

Exam City Preferences: Preferred examination city or cities, if applicable.

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.