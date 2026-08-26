GATE 2027 Registration Begins Tomorrow At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; DigiLocker Mandatory For Indian Candidates

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration procedure will start tomorrow, August 27, 2026. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply using the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Indian nationals must register using DigiLocker as one of the main prerequisites for GATE 2027.

Therefore, before applying for the exam, candidates must have a verified DigiLocker account. When registering, those who already have an account should make sure that their information is current and usable.

It is recommended that candidates register or update their DigiLocker account before the application window starts, as any problems could cause the application process to be delayed.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Important dates

GOAPS registration begins: August 27, 2026

Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026

Extended registration closes: October 5, 2026

City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

Admit card download: To be announced

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 1: February 6–7, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 2: February 13–14, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 3: February 20–21, 2027

GATE 2027 results announced: March 19, 2027

GATE 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website to access the GOAPS registration portal.

Step 2: Enter the required basic information to create login credentials and register.

Step 3: After logging into GOAPS, complete the GATE 2027 application.

Step 4: Enter the required academic, personal and other data.

Step 5: Choose the GATE paper or papers you wish to appear for.

Step 6: Choose the examination city and preferences, if applicable.

Step 7: In the designated format, upload the required documents, photo and signature.

Step 8: Pay the application fee, carefully review all the information and submit the application.

Step 9: After downloading the confirmation page, save it for later use.

GATE 2027 Registration: Required documents

Before beginning the GATE 2027 registration procedure, candidates should have the following information and papers ready:

Valid Photo ID: A passport, PAN card, voter ID, driver's licence, Aadhaar/Virtual ID or any other government-issued ID.

Recent Photo: A photo that satisfies the requirements and is no more than three months old.

Signature: Scanned signature in accordance with the guidelines and format.

Caste certificate: Candidates receiving benefits under the relevant category must have an SC/ST certificate.

PwD/UDID Certificate: Where relevant, a PwD/UDID certificate is necessary.

Dyslexia Certificate: Candidates looking for relevant provisions must have a dyslexia certificate.

Academic Details: Information about the college or university and degree requirements.

Personal Information: Birth date and parent/guardian information.

Mailing Address: The PIN code and full address.

GATE Paper Selection: Information on the paper or papers the applicant plans to take.

Exam City: If relevant, the preferred examination city or cities.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.