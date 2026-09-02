GATE 2027 Registration Begins Today At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Dates, Fee, Steps To Apply

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin accepting online registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 today, September 2, 2026. According to the most recent information, the institute will launch the gate2027.iitm.ac.in application link by 7 PM at the latest.

Candidates must make sure they have uploaded their required documents to the DigiLocker folder before beginning the GATE application procedure. The 30-paper national CBT exam is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. A number of universities will admit applicants to postgraduate programmes based on the GATE scorecard, while PSUs will provide recruitment chances.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027: Important dates

GATE 2027 Registration Begins: August 27, 2026

Last Date to Register Without Late Fee: September 27, 2026

Last Date to Register With Late Fee: October 5, 2026

GATE 2027 Examination: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Shifts: Forenoon and Afternoon

Exam Duration: As per the official GATE 2027 schedule

Note: Candidates are advised to complete registration before September 27 to avoid the additional late fee.

GATE 2027: Application fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates (Per Test Paper):

Regular Registration: ₹1,000

Extended Registration: ₹1,500

Other Candidates:

Regular Registration: ₹2,000

Extended Registration: ₹2,500

Payment Mode: Candidates can pay the application fee online through Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or other available online payment methods.

Fee Refund: The application fee is non-refundable.

Important: The application will be processed only after the successful completion of the fee payment.

GATE 2027: Steps to apply for GATE 2027

Candidates can use the instructions below to complete their application once the registration link goes live today:

Step 1: Go to gate2027.iitm.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the GOAPS portal.

Step 3: Create your enrolment ID and password by entering your essential information.

Step 4: Enter your personal, educational, and communication information after logging in with the aforementioned credentials.

Step 5: During registration, enter your facial information for verification.

Step 6: Upload files in the size and format specified.

Step 7: After carefully checking all the information, pay the cost and submit the form.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.