GATE 2027 Registration Begins At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link Here

GATE 2027 Registration: The GATE application form 2027 has been formally released by IIT Madras at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. GATE is an option for candidates who wish to apply to PhD or MTech programs. If qualified, candidates can use the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Indian nationals must register through DigiLocker as one of the main prerequisites for GATE 2027. Therefore, before applying for the test, candidates must have a validated DigiLocker account. Before enrolling, those who already have an account should make sure it is current and operational.

Candidates are encouraged to register or update their DigiLocker accounts before the application window starts, as any problems could cause the application process to be delayed.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Important dates

GOAPS registration begins: September 2, 2026

Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026

Extended registration closes: October 5, 2026

City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

Admit card download: To be announced

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 1: February 6–7, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 2: February 13–14, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 3: February 20–21, 2027

GATE 2027 results announced: March 19, 2027

GATE 2027: Registration fees

According to the official website, the GATE 2027 application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the registration period.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹1,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹1,500

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹2,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹2,500

GATE 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website to gain access to the GOAPS registration portal.

Step 2: Enter the required basic information to create login credentials and register.

Step 3: After logging into GOAPS, complete the GATE 2027 application.

Step 4: Enter the required academic, personal, and other data.

Step 5: Decide which GATE paper or papers you wish to take part in.

Step 6: Choose the exam city and, if applicable, your personal preferences.

Step 7: In the designated format, upload the required documents, photo, and signature.

Step 8: Review all the information, pay the application fee, and submit it.

Step 9: After downloading the confirmation page, save it for later use.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Required documents

Before beginning the GATE 2027 registration procedure, candidates need get the following information and papers ready:

A Valid photo ID might be a passport, PAN card, voter ID, driver's license, Aadhaar/Virtual ID, or any other document issued by the government.

A photo that satisfies the requirements and is no more than three months old is considered recent.

Signature: Scanned signature in accordance with specifications and format.

Caste certificate: In order to get benefits under the relevant category, applicants must have a SC/ST certificate.

PwD/UDID Certificate: When relevant, a PwD/UDID certificate is necessary.

Dyslexia Certificate: Candidates looking for relevant provisions must have a dyslexia certificate.

Academic Information: Specifics about the college or university and the degree requirements.

Personal information includes things like a person's birthdate and information about their parents or guardians.

Mailing Address: The whole address plus PIN.

GATE Paper Selection: Information regarding the paper or papers the applicant plans to take.

Exam City: If relevant, the city or cities of choice for the exam.

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.