GATE 2027 Registration Begins At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Check Direct Link, Fees, Steps To Apply

GATE 2027: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 is now open at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Applicants may use the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) if they are eligible.

One of the primary requirements for GATE 2027 is that Indian nationals must register via DigiLocker. Therefore, candidates need to have a validated DigiLocker account prior to applying for the exam. Those who already have an account should make sure it is up to date and functional before enrolling.

Before the application window opens, candidates are advised to register or update their DigiLocker accounts because any issues could delay the application process.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Important dates

GOAPS registration begins: August 27, 2026

Regular registration closes: September 27, 2026

Extended registration closes: October 5, 2026

City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

Admit card download: To be announced

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 1: February 6–7, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 2: February 13–14, 2027

GATE 2027 Examination – Week 3: February 20–21, 2027

GATE 2027 results announced: March 19, 2027

GATE 2027 Registration fees

According to the official website, the GATE 2027 application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the registration period.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹1,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹1,500

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper):

Regular period (August 27 to September 27, 2026): ₹2,000

Extended period (September 28 to October 5, 2026): ₹2,500

GATE 2027 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: To access the GOAPS registration portal, go to the official GATE 2027 website.

Step 2: Create login credentials and register by entering the necessary basic information.

Step 3: Fill up the GATE 2027 application after logging into GOAPS.

Step 4: Enter the necessary personal, academic, and other information.

Step 5: Select the GATE paper or papers you want to participate in.

Step 6: Select the examination city and, if relevant, your preferences.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents, photo, and signature in the specified format.

Step 8: Pay the application cost, go over all the details, and send it in.

Step 9: Save the confirmation page for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2027 Registration: Required documents

Candidates should prepare the following documents and information before starting the GATE 2027 registration process:

Valid IDs: A passport, PAN card, voter ID, driver's licence, Aadhaar/Virtual ID, or any other government-issued ID is a valid photo ID.

Photo: A recent photo is one that meets the criteria and is no older than three months.

Signature: Scanned signature in compliance with format and requirements.

Caste certificate: A SC/ST certificate is required for applicants receiving benefits under the applicable category.

PwD/UDID Certificate: A PwD/UDID certificate is required when applicable.

Dyslexia Certificate: A dyslexia certificate is required for candidates seeking pertinent provisions.

Academic Information: Details regarding the degree requirements and the college or university.

Personal information: Birthdate and parent/guardian details are examples of personal information.

Mailing Address: The whole address and PIN code.

GATE Paper Selection: Details about the paper or papers that the candidate intends to take.

Exam City: The preferred examination city or cities, if applicable.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.