GATE 2026 Result OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Download Scorecard From March 27, Direct Link Here

GATE 2026 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) results were made public by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today, March 19, 2026. Those who sat the aptitude exam can access and download the GATE 2026 Result at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

To view the GATE 2025 Result, participants must enter their enrolment ID and password on the page.

GATE 2026 Examination Dates:

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the login tab.

Step 3: After a new page loads, candidates must input their login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will display the GATE 2025 Scorecard.

Step 5: Download and print the GATE 2025 Scorecard for your records.

Direct link to check the result

GATE 2026 Result: Important dates

Opening of GOAPS: August 28, 2025

Closing Date of Regular Online Registration: October 7, 2025

Closing Date of Extended Online Registration (With Late Fee): October 13, 2025

Opening Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: October 28, 2025

Closing Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: November 10, 2025

Admit Cards Available for Download: January 13, 2026

GATE 2026 Scorecard Issuance by IIT Guwahati

Date of Start:

On March 27, 2026, IIT Guwahati will start distributing GATE 2026 scorecards to qualified candidates.

Free Access:

Until May 31, 2026, candidates can use their enrolment ID to download the scorecard for free on the GOAPS portal.

Paid Access:

- Candidates can purchase the scorecard for INR 500 after May 31.

- Paid scorecards can be requested until December 31, 2026.

Portal

The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) offers scorecards.

The scorecard is valid for three years and can be used for MTech admissions and PSU jobs. Candidates who choose to continue their education at IITs must obtain their scorecard as soon as feasible and start registering at the appropriate IITs before COAP 2026 counselling begins.

GOAP Counselling

In 2026, GOAP counselling will be held at IIT Guwahati. The anticipated date has not yet been disclosed. However, the relevant IITs will soon start the MTech admission registration procedure. On their websites, a number of IITs, including IIT Madras, IIT Gandhinagar, and IIT Hyderabad, have declared their start dates. The deadline for submitting applications for the IISc Bangalore GATE 2026 is March 31. Now is the time to register.