GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati Releases Provisional Answer Key At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Direct Link Here To Download Response Sheet And Question Paper

GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) answer key has officially been released by IIT Guwahati on its dedicated portal, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in using their enrollment ID and password to access the GATE answer key 2026, response sheet, and question paper.

This year, the test was administered at various locations across the country on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. Students can now determine their expected scores before the results are announced because the answer key is now available.

GATE 2026: How to Download GATE 2026 Answer Key

To download the official answer key, candidates can check the following steps:

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Click the link for Candidate Response URL, Master Question Paper, and Answer Key of the Master Question Paper are uploaded in the GOAPS Portal

Login with your enrolment ID or email address and password.

Select the subject paper.

Download the GATE answer key PDF that appears on the screen.

Official Link To Download



GATE 2026: How to Raise Objections Against GATE Answer Key 2026

Candidates who disagree with an answer in the provisional key may challenge it using the objection window. Here's how.

Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in , the official website

Click the link for Candidate Response URL, Master Question Paper, and Answer. Key of the Master Question Paper are uploaded in the GOAPS Portal

Log in using your enrollment ID/email and password.

Choose which question(s) you want to challenge.

Upload the supporting documents in PDF format.

Pay the prescribed objection fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

GATE 2026: Result Date

The GATE 2026 result will be declared soon on the official portal. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards using their login credentials. The scorecard will be valid for admissions.