GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Steps To Download Here

GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) answer key and response sheet are anticipated to be made available on the official website of IIT Guwahati anytime soon. Candidates can use their enrollment ID and password to download their GATE answer key 2026, response sheet, and question paper. The GATE exam was earlier conducted on February 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026: How to Download Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can check out the steps below to download

Step 1: Go to the GATE 2026 official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link labeled "Provisional Answer Key" from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information to access the GOAPS portal.

Step 4: Decide which topic or paper you appeared for.

Step 5: Save the PDF answer key that is shown on the screen.

Step 6: Determine your estimated score by comparing your answers with the official answers.

GATE 2026: Marking Scheme

To calculate the marks obtained in GATE 2026, candidates must follow the official marking scheme:

For MCQs

1-mark MCQ:

1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

2-mark MCQ:

2/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

For MSQs & NATs

No negative marking

No partial marking

GATE 2026: Steps to Calculate Scores Using Provisional Key

Download the response sheet and the provisional answer key.

Compare each attempted question to the answer key.

Apply the marking scheme, which includes adding marks for correct answers and deducting marks for incorrect MCQs. Do not deduct marks for the MSQs and NATs.

Total your marks to estimate the likely GATE score.

GATE 2026: How to Challenge the GATE 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official GATE website and navigate to the Candidate Login 2026.

Enter the enrollment ID and password.

Click the Provisional Answer Key link.

Choose the "Raise Objection" option.

Choose which question you want to challenge.

Provide a valid explanation and a detailed solution.

Upload supporting documents (if applicable).

Pay the challenge fee online

Submit an objection.

Download a copy of the confirmation/receipt for future reference.