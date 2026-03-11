GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Reopens For Defect-Marked Candidates; Fix Errors By Tomorrow At goaps.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026: GATE 2026 has released a notification stating that the application form correction facility has been reopened for candidates whose forms were marked as “defective” or were provisionally accepted.

The notification states that the only candidates who can make the necessary corrections are those who received an email about errors in their application. These candidates must access the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in by tomorrow and correct any errors in their application; otherwise, their GATE 2026 result may be withheld.

The notification further states that the defect rectification window is open exclusively for provisional or defect-marked candidates until tomorrow, i.e., February 12, 2026. They are advised to carefully update or modify their personal details on the GOAPS portal within the given deadline to avoid any issues with their results. However, no category changes will be permitted at this stage.

Earlier, the regular form correction facility for GATE 2026 was available from October 28 to November 10, 2025, during which candidates were allowed to edit certain details in their registration forms.

Check Official Notification Here

GATE 2026: How to Edit GATE 2026 Exam

Candidates can access the GATE 2026 form correction facility online. The steps to edit their GATE 2026 registration form can be checked below:

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2026 website.

Step 2: After selecting the application portal, enter your enrollment ID and password to log in.

Step 3: Candidates can locate the correction link on the dashboard after logging in.

Step 4: Click on the information you wish to modify.

Step 5: After paying the fees, submit

Step 6: Make a printout for your records.