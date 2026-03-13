GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Extended For Defect-Marked Candidates; Fix Errors By March 15 At goaps.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026: The GATE 2026 Application Correction Window has been extended for the defect-marked candidates until March 15, 2026.

The application form correction facility has been reopened for candidates whose forms were either provisionally accepted or marked as "defective," according to a notification previously issued by GATE.

According to the notification, only applicants who received an email regarding application errors are eligible to make the required corrections. In order to avoid having the GATE 2026 results withheld, these candidates must access the GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in and fix any errors in their application.

The notification also specifies that until March 15, 2026, only provisional or defect-marked candidates are eligible for the correction window. To prevent any problems with the results, candidates are encouraged to carefully update or modify their personal information on the GOAPS portal by the deadline. No category changes will be permitted.

Earlier, the regular form correction facility for GATE 2026 was available from October 28 to November 10, 2025, during which candidates were allowed to edit certain details in their registration forms.

GATE 2026: How to Edit GATE 2026 Exam

Candidates can check out the following details to make changes in the application window. The following steps can be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Add the login credentials, such as the enrollment ID and password, after selecting the application portal.

Step 3: Locate the correction link on the dashboard after logging in.

Step 4: Click on the details you wish to change.

Step 5: After paying the fees, submit

Step 6: Make a printout for your records for future use.