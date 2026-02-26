GATE 2026 Answer Key Objections Accepted Till February 28; Here’s How To Check And Verify Answer Key

GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) objection window is officially activated by IIT Guwahati on its official portal. Candidates can challenge the answer key by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The objection window will remain available until February 28 on the official websites, i.e., gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026: How to Raise Objections Against GATE Answer Key 2026

Candidates who disagree with the answer key can challenge it using the objection window by paying Rs 500 per question to challenge the provisional answer key. The fee is non-refundable, and the challenges will only be accepted after the payment is completed through the portal.

Step 1: Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link for Candidate Response URL, Master Question Paper, and Answer Key. The key to the master question paper is uploaded in the GOAPS Portal.

Step 3: Log in using your enrollment ID/email and password.

Step 4: Choose which question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents in PDF format.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed objection fee.

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link to Raise Objection

GATE 2026: How to Check/Verify Answer Key

IIT Guwahati has also released general instructions to check or verify the answer keys.

The notice said that the questions and the options are shuffled during the examination. The responses candidates have provided are now available in the order they were shown during the examination. Candidates need to match the question in the “Master Question Paper” with the jumbled questions that appear in their exam console. The keys provided correspond to the “Master Question Paper” only.

It further added that the session number provided in the view response is S1 and S2 in the forenoon and afternoon sessions, respectively, for the given date. This number is not related to the session number the candidates attended (S1 to S8, as mentioned in their registration number).

GATE 2026: Result Date

The GATE 2026 result will be declared on March 19, 2026, on the official website. Candidates can download their scorecards using their login credentials once released. The scorecard will be valid for admissions.