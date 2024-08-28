 GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees
GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees

Key dates include September 26 (last date to apply without late fee) and February 1-16, 2025 (exam dates).

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will commence the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today, August 28. Once the process begins, eligible candidates can submit their applications through the link on gate.iitr.ac.in.

The key dates for GATE 2025 are as follows: the last date to apply without a late fee is September 26, and the last date to apply with a late fee is October 7. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with two shifts on each exam day.

Eligibility criteria:

- Currently studying in 3rd or higher year of undergraduate degree course

- Hold a government-approved degree in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities

- Certification from professional societies approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC

Documents required to apply for the test

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements mentioned in the information brochure.

High-quality image of candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must contain the name and date of birth of the candidate and an unique identification number. The original copy of this photo ID must be presented on the exam day for verification.

Application fee:

- Regular period: ₹900 (female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates), ₹1,800 (all others)

- Extended period: ₹1,400 (female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates), ₹2,300 (all others)

